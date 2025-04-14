In Pointe Shoes for Hours? Here’s How to Deal With That Nagging Foot Pain.

Any dancer who wears pointe shoes knows the throbbing ache that can accompany a long rehearsal day. It’s not sharp or particularly intense—just a dull, droning soreness that won’t let up. For Kansas City Ballet dancer Taryn Pachciarz, it’s at its worst post–lunch-break, when her feet are extra-swollen. “Once your feet are out of the shoes for an hour, good luck getting them back in,” she says. She still takes the opportunity to let her feet breathe, but she knows that first rehearsal afterward might be a bit rough.

Although this kind of nagging pain isn’t necessarily something that could lead to injury, it’s surely annoying. And it’s hard to avoid. As Pachciarz puts it, “It’s just life as a ballet dancer.” That said, there are some strategies that can make things a little less uncomfortable.

Why Pointe Shoes Make Our Feet Ache (Even If We’re Not Dancing Much)

You might assume that dancing full-out would stress your feet the most, but, sometimes, just posing in B-plus can actually hurt more. “Some of the worst days are when you’re learning choreography because you’re mostly just standing in your shoes,” Pachciarz says.

Getty Images.

Why? For starters, there’s a good deal of strain put on your feet on flat. “It’s like a soldier being at the ready,” says Colorado-based podiatrist Josephine Lyons, DPM, who also teaches dance. “That little tension in the muscles where they’re ready to go but not actually going, it can get quite tiring.” Also, pointe shoes are designed to support us when we’re on pointe, so if you have flexible feet, they might spread out when you’re standing, making your shoes extra-tight, Lyons says.

On the other hand, New York City Ballet corps member Baily Jones says ballets like Swan Lake, where dancers are constantly on pointe doing simple movements like bourrées, can take the biggest toll. “I remember coming home with sore feet every night after Swan Lake,” she says.

The Best Ways to Handle the Inflammation and Pain

Although anti-inflammatories can ease the aches on particularly rough days, regularly taking over-the-counter pills isn’t the healthiest long-term solution for our bodies, Lyons says. Here are some other strategies to try.

Make sure your shoes fit right.

Baily Jones in George Balanchine’s La Source. Photo by Erin Baiano, courtesy New York City Ballet.

Jones points out that while dancers can become accustomed to the discomfort of pointe shoes over time, wearing the right brand and model is important (and will feel a lot better). “If your shoes don’t fit well, it’s a lot of extra strain and a lot of extra pain,” Pachciarz adds. Lyons recommends all dancers get frequent pointe shoe fittings since the shape, strength, and flexibility of our feet can change surprisingly often. That might look like a yearly fitting for teen dancers, whenever you experience significant body changes, or, for pros, anytime something doesn’t feel like it’s working (or when you just want to try something new).

Advanced or professional dancers might even consider different shoes for different roles. “People with flexible feet might need a little bit wider and/or longer shoe when they’re mostly on flat,” Lyons says. Softer shoes can also accommodate extra swelling, she adds. However, this may mean the shoe fits slightly big or feels a bit “dead” when you are on pointe, so you have to make a judgment call based on the choreography.

Elevate your feet.

To combat swelling, consider putting your feet up the wall whenever you have a few minutes’ break. “Allow gravity to help drain the fluid,” Lyons says. Bonus: She suggests rolling or pointing and flexing the feet while you do this. “The muscle activation will keep that blood moving,” she says. This way, you can keep your feet and legs warm without wearing them out when you’re not sure how much time you have before you need to jump back into rehearsal.

Getty Images.

Try compression.

Some dancers find compression socks or sleeves help to reduce swelling during long rehearsal days. “Even one that goes from your metatarsals to above your ankle or just around the arch can help a lot,” Lyons says.

Embrace ice (or heat) after rehearsal.

One of Pachciarz’s favorite remedies is to put on YogaToes that she’s stashed in the freezer while she’s elevating her feet before bed. “There’s a big difference the next day,” she says. Jones sticks her feet in an ice bucket or NYCB’s cold plunge for two to three minutes. Alternatively, Lyons adds that a warm-water bath can also feel great for achy feet.

Taryn Pachciarz and Cameron Thomas in Balanchine’s “Rubies.” Photo by Brett Pruitt & East Market Studios, courtesy KCB.

Prioritize padding on long days.

Some days simply call for extra padding. Pachciarz pulls out newer, cushier toe pads when her feet are more likely to ache, while Jones will upgrade from her typical paper towels to a toe pad —though she admits that sometimes adds pressure in new areas. “It’s about working with what you’re dealing with that day and making the right adjustments,” she says.

Don’t go from zero to 100.

During layoffs, lots of dancers—Pachciarz included—will wear a dead pair of pointe shoes around the house regularly so their feet stay calloused and accustomed to the sensation of a tight squeeze. Fortunately, Pachciarz says the Kansas City Ballet artistic staff are understanding enough to allow the dancers to wear flat shoes during some rehearsals right after returning from layoffs—something she recommends taking advantage of whenever you get the chance.