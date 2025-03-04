Quickfire Questions With March/April Digital Cover Star Katherine Ochoa

To get to know Katherine Ochoa a little bit better, we asked her a series of quickfire questions. Read on to hear more about the Cincinnati Ballet first soloist’s pre-performance routine, favorite music, pointe shoe specs, and more.

What’s your favorite part of class?

Turns.

What’s your least favorite part?

Adagio.

Photo by Hiromi Platt Photography, courtesy Cincinnati Ballet.

Do you have a favorite spot at the barre?

In the corner, by the windows [with a view of downtown Cincinnati].

What pointe shoes do you wear?

Gaynor Mindens—feather shank, box 4, medium width.

Leather or canvas slippers?

Canvas.

Photo by Joe Lyman, courtesy Cincinnati Ballet.

Coffee or tea?

Coffee—I have espresso every morning.

What’s your favorite snack?

Chocolate.

What is your pre-performance ritual?

I always wrap an electric blanket around my legs to stay warm. And sometimes, when I have a very hard step, I won’t practice it at all before the performance.

What’s your favorite music?

Reggaeton, Bad Bunny, salsa, and bachata.

Ochoa with Chandler Proctor in Giselle. Photo by Hiromi Platt Photography, courtesy Cincinnati Ballet.

What are you watching right now?

I just finished watching “The Perfect Couple” on Netflix.

What are you reading?

I don’t read that much, but I usually read Spanish novels.

What three words best describe you?

Independent, calm, and kind.