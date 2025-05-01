Quickfire Questions With May/June Digital Cover Star Ji Young Chae
To get to know Ji Young Chae a little bit better, we asked her a series of quickfire questions. Read on to hear more about the Boston Ballet principal’s favorite ballet, her go-to snack, her pointe shoe specs, and more.
What is your favorite step?
Grand jeté.
Favorite spot at the barre?
I like the portable barre.
Favorite spot in the center?
I always go to the center in front.
What pointe shoes do you wear?
Freed Y maker.
Leather or canvas ballet slippers?
Canvas.
Coffee order?
Soy latte.
Go-to snack?
Peanut butter M&Ms.
Favorite kind of music?
K-pop.
Favorite theater to dance in?
Bolshoi Theatre.
You can only dance one ballet ever again, what do you choose?
Don Quixote.