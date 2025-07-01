Quickfire Questions With July/August Digital Cover Star Léa Fleytoux

To get to know Leá Fleytoux a little bit better, we asked her a series of quickfire questions. Read on to hear more about the ABT soloist’s pre-performance routine, go-to snack, favorite music, and more.

What is your favorite step or part of class?

I’d say adagio and grand allégro. I like to move.

Least favorite?

Tendus. I think a lot of people can close fifth very naturally. I’m not one of those people.

What is your favorite spot at the barre?

In profile, close to the mirror.

Pointe shoe specs?

I wear Bloch Alphas, but I’m having new trials made, so I might change the type of shoe. I like them to be very open, very low on the side.

Leather or canvas slippers?

Canvas, because I haven’t found leather shoes that looks good.

Photo by Emma Zordan.

Coffee or tea?

Iced latte with vanilla or caramel.

Go-to snack?

Bacon and Cherry Coke!

What is your pre-performance routine?

I love doing hair and makeup. It helps me relax, whether I do it or [ABT’s hair and makeup team] do it for me.

What do you eat before a show?

I try to have a good meal, whether it’s a smoothie or a small burger. Juice shots sometimes help too, with turmeric, ginger, and cayenne pepper.

What music are you listening to these days?

I love ’80s music. I find it more inspiring than the new music. ABBA, Queen, that sort of thing.

What are you watching right now?

We watch a lot of movies. My favorite genre is sci-fi.

Photo by Emma Zordan.

What are three words that describe you?

I have perseverance, I’m analytical, and I’m hard-working.

Name something you love about your dancing.

My arabesques are okay—that’s a good place to start. I mean, they’re everywhere!