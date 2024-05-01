Quickfire Questions With May/June Digital Cover Star Mikaela Santos

To get to know Mikaela Santos, our May/June digital cover star a little bit better, we asked her a series of quickfire questions. Read on for Atlanta Ballet artist’s least favorite step, favorite composer, pre-show routine, and more.

What is your favorite step or part of class?

Turning.

What is your least favorite step?

Arabesque, even though I do a lot of them. I have scoliosis, so it’s a challenge for me.

Do you have a favorite spot in the barre or in center?

I like to switch. Maybe at the beginning of the year, I would face sideways in the mirror; but then towards the end, I want to face flat so that I will be balanced.

Do you have a favorite composer you like to dance to?

Tchaikovsky.

What are your pointe shoe specifications?

Box is lowered, shank is three-quarter, heel is lowered.

Ballet slippers: leather or canvas?

Canvas.

What is your favorite outdoor place to decompress in Atlanta?

Piedmont Park.

What is your go-to snack?

I love a sweet snack. I’m a very big chocolate person, so anything with chocolate.

What is your pre-performance routine?

I usually listen to music. Any music—it doesn’t have to be classical or anything, but I like listening to music that will hype me up. High energy.

What music are you listening to right now?

Oh, it’s very mixed. I like old music. The Beatles.

What are three words that best describe you?

Strong, creative, and passionate.