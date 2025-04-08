Your April Roster Roundup: Dancers and Directors on the Move

The past few weeks have brought another exciting round of ballet career news—check out the latest farewells, appointments, promotions, and more in your April 2025 roster roundup.

Promotions and Appointments

On March 16, Philadelphia Ballet artistic director Angel Corella promoted So Jung Shin to principal in an onstage announcement following her performance as Odette/Odile in Swan Lake.⁠

So Jung Shin (center). Photo courtesy Philadelphia Ballet.

Nashville Ballet’s Giulia Canavese and Shi Jean Kim have moved up to the corps.

Five dancers have been promoted at Ballet San Antonio: Buse Babadag, Aidan Carrasquel, and Will Robichaud to principal; and Alexa Horwath and Aiden Moss to soloist.

In addition, Rafael Ferreras, BSA’s rehearsal director of five years, has been appointed artistic director following the departure of Sofiane Sylve.

David Hallberg has been reappointed as The Australian Ballet’s artistic director through 2030.

Ballet West Academy principal faculty member and trainee coordinator James Payne has been appointed director of the School of Ballet Arizona. He will depart Ballet West on May 24 and begins his new role on May 27.

Farewells and Guestings

​New York City Ballet has announced that longtime principal Megan Fairchild will retire at the end of the 2025–26 season. In May 2026, she will conclude her 25 years with the company by performing the role of Swanilda, in George Balanchine and Alexandra Danilova’s Coppélia.

As announced last spring, longtime National Ballet of Canada principal dancer and choreographic associate Guillaume Côté will retire at the conclusion of the company’s 2024–25 season. NBoC will celebrate his farewell with the program Adieu, running May 30–June 5.

Sarah Marley as The Lilac Fairy in The Sleeping Beauty. Photo courtesy Grand Rapids Ballet.

Grand Rapids Ballet’s Sarah Marley will retire this spring after a two-decade career. She will give her last performances in the company’s Be Here Now program, running April 25–May 4.

After five years with Nashville Ballet, company artist Jaison McClendon took his final bow at the company’s Ballet Ball on March 1.

Carolina Ballet’s Bilal Smith will give his final performance with the company on April 26, in Zalman Raffael’s Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto.

Company artist Shelby Shenkman will have her last performance with Louisville Ballet in Cinderella on April 6.

Khalil Jackson and Shelby Shenkman in Light: The Holocaust & Humanity Project. Photo by Kat Sellers, courtesy Louisville Ballet.

After 45 years with the Pacific Northwest Ballet School, managing director Denise Bolstad will retire at the conclusion of the school’s 2025 summer course.

National Ballet of Canada principal Siphesihle November performed as a guest artist with Cape Ballet Africa in Nacho Duato’s Remanso from March 25–27.

Awards and Recognitions

In a ceremony on April 1, Sir Wayne McGregor was officially knighted by King Charles III and Marianela Núñez was honored as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for their services to dance.

Leah Baylin in Swan Lake. Photo by Rosalie O’Connor, courtesy American Ballet Theatre.

American Ballet Theatre’s Leah Baylin has been named the 2025 Jennifer Alexander Dancer, an annual title given to a female corps dancer who displays professionalism, dedication, and perseverance. The title honors the late Jennifer Alexander, a former ABT artist who passed away in December 2007.

Texas Ballet Theater principal and choreographer Alexandra Light has been selected as one of Fort Worth Inc.’s inaugural 40 Under 40 recipients.