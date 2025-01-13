Ask a Dance Dietitian: If I’m Dancing Less, Should I Eat Less?

If I’m having a week of not dancing as much, should I eat less? —Bella

Many dancers wonder whether their nutritional needs shift when they’re dancing less. It’s completely normal to have times when you’re not dancing as frequently—whether due to injury, travel, or regular layoffs, time away from the studio is nothing to fear. And while it’s true that your energy expenditure is likely lower during a rest period, cutting back on food can do more harm than good.

Even when you aren’t dancing, your body requires energy to support your metabolism; you need energy to keep your hormones balanced, for example, and your blood flowing and heart pumping. Especially if you’re recovering from injury or surgery, you’ll still need to prioritize nutrients that support healing by consistently consuming balanced meals and snacks.

Striving to eat less can also risk your relationship with food. Intentionally cutting calories or removing whole food groups in an attempt to match a lighter schedule can quickly spiral into disordered eating. Crash dieting can also negatively affect your metabolism and cause fatigue, irritability, and hormonal imbalances that hurt performance upon your return to dance.

So, what should we focus on while dancing less?

For starters, it’s more about how to fuel and less about how much to fuel. Rest offers an opportunity to focus on the longevity of your dancing. Whether recovering from injury or not, having more time allows you to pick new habits. Perhaps it’s experimenting with new recipes, or delving into meal planning. You can build these tools in preparation for what’s to come, whether auditions or a busy competition season.

Getty Images.

Time away from the studio also allows you to reconnect with intuitive appetite cues. When you’re less active, you may feel a natural shift in hunger levels. For some dancers, that may feel like a decline in hunger, while others might experience a spike if their bodies are making up for previous energy deficits. Pay close attention to those signals and honor them accordingly.

In conclusion, Bella, nourishment is still critical, no matter how much or how little you’re dancing. Recognize this time as an opportunity to support recovery—whether physically from a naturally hectic schedule or injury, or mentally from your relationship with food and body.

Have a question? Send it to registered dietitian nutritionist Rachel Fine at [email protected]. She’ll be answering questions on Pointe+ each quarter. Ask a Dance Dietitian responses are for informational purposes only and should not be a substitute for individual medical or mental health advice.