Standout Performances of 2024: Readers’ Choice

Introducing your 2024 Readers’ Choice Standout Performances!

Each year, we ask our readers to tell us about their favorite performances. From exciting premieres to immersive literary adaptations, fan favorites, and sobering pieces in conversation with current events, a variety of productions made this year’s list.

Thank you to everyone who nominated, whether via email or through a social media shout-out. (Entries have been edited for length and clarity.)

Amir Dodarkhojayev and Hitomi Nakamura in Sir Kenneth Tindall’s Casanova. Photo by Michael Cairns, courtesy Orlando Ballet.

Orlando Ballet in the U.S. Premiere of Kenneth Tindall’s Casanova

“It was an incredible production and a great example of collaboration between multiple companies to elevate the ballet experience and bring new works to the U.S.” —Ginger

The Joffrey Ballet in Stina Quagebeur’s Hungry Ghosts

“The entire audience released a guttural grunt after this piece. An auditorium full of people expressing their emotional reactions to a work, in unison, was one of the most powerful collective experiences I have ever had. The piece told the story of the opioid epidemic with beauty and sensitivity to the subject matter.” —Annie

From left: Volodymyr Kutuzov, Natalia Matsak, and Sergii Kryvokon in Prayer for the Fallen. Photo by Scott Serio, courtesy National Ballet of Ukraine.

National Ballet of Ukraine in V. Fedotov’s Prayer for the Fallen

“Prayer for the Fallen was performed to Mozart’s ‘Lacrimosa,’ with scenery showing pictures of various Ukrainian cities devastated by Russian forces. Three dancers told the story of trying to survive amid the devastation—and failing to do so. I had never sobbed out loud at a ballet before, but the music, the dancers, and the scenery created such a sadness in my heart. I saw pride and determination on the dancers’ faces; they were exhausted but kept going, just like their country, for their country. That performance left a mark on me.” —Pat

The Royal Ballet in Christopher Wheeldon’s The Winter’s Tale

“Lauren Cuthbertson (Hermione), Cesar Corrales (Leontes), Francesca Hayward (Perdita), Marcelino Sambé (Florizel), Melissa Hamilton (Paulina), Marco Masciari (Brother Clown), Thomas Whitehead (Antigonus), Gary Avis (Father Shepherd), and Meaghan Grace Hinkis (Young Shepherdess) all produced five-star performances individually and as an ensemble with excellent dancing and top-level acting.” —May

Francesca Hayward and Marcelino Sambé in The Winter’s Tale. Photo by Andrej Uspenski, courtesy The Royal Ballet.

Parker Brasser-Vos and Alana Griffith in Milwaukee Ballet’s The Nutcracker

“As the Nutcracker Prince/Karl and the Sugarplum Fairy/Marie, respectively, they blew me away with their exquisite, intricate pas de deux work and amazing storytelling. In the snow scene, they were so ethereal and elegant that it almost seemed like they were skating!” —Christine

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s Jonathan Breight as Peter Pan in Trey McIntyre’s Peter Pan

“Jonathan was absolutely incredible, both from a technical and an artistic perspective. I can’t imagine how difficult it must have been to master not only the delicate steps but also the dizzying pirouettes while ‘flying’ in a harness. His artistic expression was also on full display, bringing to life the child that never grows old.” —Marco

The Cast of Tara Ghassemieh’s The White Feather, a Persian Ballet Tale at The Kennedy Center

“It made audiences cry and leap to their feet with standing ovations—an unusual combination and response to a ballet. Also, it highlights a current political tragedy.” —Sharon

Tara Ghassemieh in The White Feather, a Persian Ballet Tale at The Kennedy Center. Photo by Sam Zausch, courtesy Ghassemieh.

Boulder Ballet’s Philip Perez and Morgan Rust in Gerald Arpino’s Light Rain Pas de Deux

“Their exemplary technique and stage presence were breathtaking, earning them a standing ovation. In a discussion afterwards with the répétiteurs, Tom Mossbrucker and Valerie Madonia (both former Joffrey Ballet dancers), Mossbrucker noted that Philip and Morgan’s performance was the best of any debut of the ballet he’d seen.” —Paula

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo in Their 50th-Anniversary Season

“They always put on a great performance that is always classy and extremely hilarious. A whole new take on ballet. And a great way to get people out to the theater who normally wouldn’t go to the ballet.” —Debbie

Complexions Contemporary Ballet at Detroit Opera House

“Amazing dancers. Dwight Rhoden is a genius.” —Roberto

Jillian Davis and Joe Gonzalez in William Forsythe’s Slingerland Pas De Deux. Photo by Taylor Craft, courtesy Complexions.

The Cast of Little Women at Los Angeles’ Wilshire Ebell Theatre

“It was spectacular: creative, performed magnificently, and with a powerful and entertaining book adaptation. Costumes were divine. Backdrops were beautiful and supported the story.” —Jane

The Cast of West Coast Ballet’s Dracula

“My husband and I were absolutely stunned by the visual effects, makeup, and, of course, the incredible dancing and acting. As we left the theater, we both said, ‘We have to come see this every year.’ ” —Monica

Ballet Arizona in Nayon Iovino’s Moving Movies

“It’s a modern-day story ballet with such an upbeat libretto and a variety of styles.” —Cheri

Natalia Osipova in The Dying Swan. Photo by Andrej Uspenski, courtesy Jacob’s Pillow.

Other Favorites

American Ballet Theatre in Wayne McGregor’s Woolf Works

Atlanta Ballet in Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s Coco Chanel

Ballet Austin in Stephen Mills’ BUBBLEGUM

Ballet Austin in Stephen Mills’ POE / A Tale of Madness

Ballet West in Alexei Ratmansky’s Pictures at an Exhibition

Ballet West in Val Caniparoli’s Jekyll & Hyde

Natalia Osipova in The Dying Swan at The Royal Ballet’s Jacob’s Pillow debut

Orlando Ballet’s Sofia Tsutsakova-Abenanty and John Abenanty in the title roles of James Sofranko’s Romeo & Juliet