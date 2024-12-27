Standout Performances of 2024: Readers’ Choice
Introducing your 2024 Readers’ Choice Standout Performances!
Each year, we ask our readers to tell us about their favorite performances. From exciting premieres to immersive literary adaptations, fan favorites, and sobering pieces in conversation with current events, a variety of productions made this year’s list.
Thank you to everyone who nominated, whether via email or through a social media shout-out. (Entries have been edited for length and clarity.)
Orlando Ballet in the U.S. Premiere of Kenneth Tindall’s Casanova
“It was an incredible production and a great example of collaboration between multiple companies to elevate the ballet experience and bring new works to the U.S.” —Ginger
The Joffrey Ballet in Stina Quagebeur’s Hungry Ghosts
“The entire audience released a guttural grunt after this piece. An auditorium full of people expressing their emotional reactions to a work, in unison, was one of the most powerful collective experiences I have ever had. The piece told the story of the opioid epidemic with beauty and sensitivity to the subject matter.” —Annie
National Ballet of Ukraine in V. Fedotov’s Prayer for the Fallen
“Prayer for the Fallen was performed to Mozart’s ‘Lacrimosa,’ with scenery showing pictures of various Ukrainian cities devastated by Russian forces. Three dancers told the story of trying to survive amid the devastation—and failing to do so. I had never sobbed out loud at a ballet before, but the music, the dancers, and the scenery created such a sadness in my heart. I saw pride and determination on the dancers’ faces; they were exhausted but kept going, just like their country, for their country. That performance left a mark on me.” —Pat
The Royal Ballet in Christopher Wheeldon’s The Winter’s Tale
“Lauren Cuthbertson (Hermione), Cesar Corrales (Leontes), Francesca Hayward (Perdita), Marcelino Sambé (Florizel), Melissa Hamilton (Paulina), Marco Masciari (Brother Clown), Thomas Whitehead (Antigonus), Gary Avis (Father Shepherd), and Meaghan Grace Hinkis (Young Shepherdess) all produced five-star performances individually and as an ensemble with excellent dancing and top-level acting.” —May
Parker Brasser-Vos and Alana Griffith in Milwaukee Ballet’s The Nutcracker
“As the Nutcracker Prince/Karl and the Sugarplum Fairy/Marie, respectively, they blew me away with their exquisite, intricate pas de deux work and amazing storytelling. In the snow scene, they were so ethereal and elegant that it almost seemed like they were skating!” —Christine
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s Jonathan Breight as Peter Pan in Trey McIntyre’s Peter Pan
“Jonathan was absolutely incredible, both from a technical and an artistic perspective. I can’t imagine how difficult it must have been to master not only the delicate steps but also the dizzying pirouettes while ‘flying’ in a harness. His artistic expression was also on full display, bringing to life the child that never grows old.” —Marco
The Cast of Tara Ghassemieh’s The White Feather, a Persian Ballet Tale at The Kennedy Center
“It made audiences cry and leap to their feet with standing ovations—an unusual combination and response to a ballet. Also, it highlights a current political tragedy.” —Sharon
Boulder Ballet’s Philip Perez and Morgan Rust in Gerald Arpino’s Light Rain Pas de Deux
“Their exemplary technique and stage presence were breathtaking, earning them a standing ovation. In a discussion afterwards with the répétiteurs, Tom Mossbrucker and Valerie Madonia (both former Joffrey Ballet dancers), Mossbrucker noted that Philip and Morgan’s performance was the best of any debut of the ballet he’d seen.” —Paula
Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo in Their 50th-Anniversary Season
“They always put on a great performance that is always classy and extremely hilarious. A whole new take on ballet. And a great way to get people out to the theater who normally wouldn’t go to the ballet.” —Debbie
Complexions Contemporary Ballet at Detroit Opera House
“Amazing dancers. Dwight Rhoden is a genius.” —Roberto
The Cast of Little Women at Los Angeles’ Wilshire Ebell Theatre
“It was spectacular: creative, performed magnificently, and with a powerful and entertaining book adaptation. Costumes were divine. Backdrops were beautiful and supported the story.” —Jane
The Cast of West Coast Ballet’s Dracula
“My husband and I were absolutely stunned by the visual effects, makeup, and, of course, the incredible dancing and acting. As we left the theater, we both said, ‘We have to come see this every year.’ ” —Monica
Ballet Arizona in Nayon Iovino’s Moving Movies
“It’s a modern-day story ballet with such an upbeat libretto and a variety of styles.” —Cheri
Other Favorites
American Ballet Theatre in Wayne McGregor’s Woolf Works
Atlanta Ballet in Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s Coco Chanel
Ballet Austin in Stephen Mills’ BUBBLEGUM
Ballet Austin in Stephen Mills’ POE / A Tale of Madness
Ballet West in Alexei Ratmansky’s Pictures at an Exhibition
Ballet West in Val Caniparoli’s Jekyll & Hyde
Natalia Osipova in The Dying Swan at The Royal Ballet’s Jacob’s Pillow debut
Orlando Ballet’s Sofia Tsutsakova-Abenanty and John Abenanty in the title roles of James Sofranko’s Romeo & Juliet