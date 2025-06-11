Tariffs Are Driving Up Pointe Shoe Costs—Here’s What 3 Retailers Say

News of President Trump’s tariffs on imports into the U.S. isn’t exactly new. Since late last year, dance retailers have been inundated with updates on shifting rates and trade deals, making it hard to keep track. What’s clear, though, is that many dance manufacturers rely on imported raw materials to make dancewear and accessories, meaning prices will rise across the board. Pointe shoes in particular, already one of the biggest expenses for dancers, are expected to see noticeable price hikes.

One storeowner and fitter, who prefers to stay anonymous, refers to an approximate $11 increase on pointe shoe prices, though they stipulated that this depends on the prior price of the product and is not a fixed amount. They say it “could be a significant change for [ballet] companies” who order shoes in bulk on a regular basis. “The timing is devastating as arts funding is being cut as well.”

In the lead-up to the tariff-driven price increases on pointe shoes that took effect in early June, our friends at Dance Retailer News reached out to two other retailers in the U.S. to learn what they’ve heard from brands and buyers, how they’re supporting dancers through the changes, and how they’re preparing for what’s next.

What Retailers Are Hearing From Pointe Shoe Brands

When news of the tariffs first broke, Victoria Lyman Guimarães, owner of Allegro Dance Boutique (with stores in both the Chicagoland area and in Portugal), immediately began to contact manufacturers and sales reps to gauge the impact. “No one was able to give us firm answers, as they were all struggling to figure out what was happening, just like us,” she says.

Lyman Guimarães shares that in April 2025, Nikolay sent formal notice of possible price increases in the future and urged early orders. Gaynor Minden soon followed, citing hikes tied to premium materials from Europe and China—the latter country has been hit the hardest by President Trump’s current policies.

Despite rising costs, retailers remain dedicated to fitting dancers in the best possible pair of shoes to support their training and performance. Getty Images.

On May 19, Suffolk and Bloch (including Mirella) announced June 1 price increases, with Bloch raising prices 7% to 8%, according to our anonymous source. After an April order, Lyman Guimarães received news from Virtisse signaling immediate changes. “They noted that their price increases don’t fully cover the cost of the tariffs,” Lyman Guimarães adds. “They’re hoping they will moderate in the future.”

Other brands, like R-Class, haven’t raised prices yet, but they have said that there may be more price adjustments in the future, according to Lyman Guimarães. “The challenge is the uncertainty,” she says. “Announcements come before anything is finalized, leaving retailers and manufacturers scrambling to prepare. Then, just days later, the news shifts again.”

From Discounts to Absorbing Costs: How Stores Are Coping

While retailers sympathize with dancers who will struggle to afford pointe shoes at higher prices, MaKayla Finlinson of Pat’s Dancewear in Bountiful, UT, explains that her store is “unable to absorb most cost increases due to retail pricing agreements with manufacturers.” Yet, when a pointe shoe brand unexpectedly raised prices on backordered styles, Allegro chose to cover the difference as a one-off. “We think it’s unfair to ask for a higher price after the shoe has been purchased,” Lyman Guimarães says.

Retailers are testing out multiple other strategies to ease the burden on dancers. While our anonymous source has been overstocking since before price increases took effect and offering their customers free shipping, Pat’s Dancewear is experimenting with a revised sales schedule, bulk discounts, and more frequent email and social media communication. The store is also investing in staff training to ensure dancers can be confidently fit into alternative styles if their usual shoe is backordered, out of stock, or out of budget.

For younger dancers, ordering early isn’t an option, as they risk outgrowing their shoes before they’re ready to wear them. Getty Images.

Customers should get used to ordering early. “Backorders for pointe shoes have long been common due to their handmade nature. Those delays have only increased since the disruptions caused by COVID,” says Lyman Guimarães. However, early ordering mostly works for intermediate, advanced, and professional dancers, and isn’t an option for younger students who are “working hard with the goal of going on pointe this fall,” Lyman Guimarães adds. By buying in advance, they risk outgrowing the shoes before they’re ready to wear them. Instead, their best approach is to go into the store when ready, “get a great fitting, and buy that same day,” Lyman Guimarães says.

What These Changes Mean for In-Store Inventory

In DRN’s first tariff-related article, veteran retailers Gilbert Russell of Brio Bodywear in Ottawa, Canada, and Holly Bertucci of The Dance Bag Modesto, CA, recommended keeping inventory streamlined during uncertain times. Lyman Guimarães agrees, yet as pointe shoes are an essential tool, she anticipates that “some dancers will continue buying them, and will instead skip buying a great new leotard or other nonessential item.”

For this reason, even though Finlinson’s overall inventory strategy remains “in flux,” at Pat’s Dancewear, she is maintaining her current approach to stocking pointe shoes. “In order to fit our dancers properly, we believe in offering a wide selection of sizes and brands,” she says.

This said, Lyman Guimarães advises dancers to consider having another shoe—or even two—in mind that they’d be comfortable wearing if their favorite isn’t available. “Choosing different styles from different brands may be more beneficial than ever before, as each brand is affected by tariffs (and backorders) differently,” she says.

What’s Next?

The long-term effects of tariff-driven price increases remain uncertain. For now, increased communication and collaboration have become more important than ever. Pat’s Dancewear is “making [more of] an effort to know what products our local studios and companies need for their dress codes, and for upcoming events like performances or intensives,” says Finlinson. “We are trying to get information earlier so we have a better chance of being able to provide our customers with exactly what they need.”

Products such as Jet glue and shellac, such as this solution produced by Les Cygnes, a company founded by dancer Kate Griffler, can help to extend shoe life in the face of rising prices. Image courtesy of Les Cygnes.

For dancers, the need to extend shoe life may become more prevalent. Products such as pointe shoe glue, Jet glue, or shellac, may be useful, yet Lyman Guimarães cautions that they have their limits. “Despite tariffs, once shoes no longer support the bones of [a dancer’s] feet, it’s important to replace them to avoid injury,” she says.

Even with rising pointe shoe costs, some things won’t change. Lyman Guimarães’ focus, like many other retailers’, remains clear: “finding joy through dance and continuing to expertly fit each dancer in pointe shoes that are perfect for them, just as we always have.”

Emily May is the editor of Dance Retailer News.

