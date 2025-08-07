Part of what makes the role of Aurora in The Sleeping Beauty so difficult is demonstrating the character’s progression throughout the ballet. She goes from beaming with joy on her 16th birthday, to floating as a magical vision, to exuding elegance at her wedding. In this clip of Peter Martin’s staging for New York City Ballet, Alexandra Ansanelli exemplifies Aurora’s development in these three solos. The first variation, in particular, demonstrates technical clarity with a calm yet asserting presence. (Just look at the way she finishes her pirouette at 1:50 with a beautiful, unique flourish.) Ansanelli’s port de bras is gracious and light while she moves with expert precision, from the slow arabesques at the beginning to the fast manège at the end.



Ansanelli held the title of principal dancer at both New York City Ballet and The Royal Ballet. Originally from Long Island, New York, she enrolled in the School of American Ballet at age 12, after only a year of dancing. She joined NYCB as an apprentice and debuted as Dewdrop in The Nutcracker at 15. At 22, she became a principal dancer. Her meteoric rise was a testament to her singular, formidable talent and deep commitment. In 2005, she joined The Royal Ballet as a first soloist and was promoted to principal just two years later, demonstrating her mastery of classical repertoire. After retiring in 2009, Ansanelli graduated from Columbia University and is now a stylist at Chloé. This performance of The Sleeping Beauty reflects her remarkable journey, defined by versatility, elegance, and an enduring commitment to artistry, both on and off the stage. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!