In 1984, Dance Theatre of Harlem presented Creole Giselle, a groundbreaking interpretation of one of ballet’s beloved classics. Imagined by Arthur Mitchell and staged by Frederic Franklin, the production moves the original tale from Austria to Louisiana in the 1840s, with an all-Black cast representing the lives of enslaved and free Black people. The choreography and qualities of the characters are left the same, but there is an added layer of historical depth that turns the story into a uniquely African American piece of art.

This clip of DTH principal Judy Tyrus dancing the peasant pas variation is part of the television production that was filmed in Denmark and broadcast in the U.S. Tyrus dances with clarity and grace, her face beaming with joy. Franklin’s staging highlights the technical elegance of her dancing; she bourrées and brisés with brisk attack, while turning and balancing with suspension. Her beautiful pink costume flows in complement with her crisp, refined movement.

Creole Giselle reflects DTH’s larger mission to represent Black voices through ballet, showcasing their distinctive experiences and asserting them as integral to American culture and art. Tyrus has played a pivotal role in this pursuit, both during and after her time as a dancer with the company. After a renowned 22-year career with DTH and the Oakland Ballet, Tyrus served as DTH’s archivist and curator. In 2021, she co-authored the first definitive historical account of DTH, titled Dance Theatre of Harlem: A History, A Movement, A Celebration. Tyrus currently serves as the founder and CEO of Chroma Diverse, an organization devoted to helping dance companies digitize their archival collections. Tyrus’ impact on the dance world extends far beyond this exquisite performance in Creole Giselle. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!