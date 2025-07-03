TBT: Manuel Legris in A Suite of Dances (2000)

It is rare to see a complete ballet starring just one dancer. Jerome Robbins’ A Suite of Dances is a series of solos set to a single cello arrangement by Bach. Originally choreographed on Mikhail Baryshnikov in 1994, the work encompasses the naturalistic, witty, and deeply musical qualities that characterize Robbins’ choreography. Each step is a direct response to the cellist’s notes, and feel uniquely authentic and human. In this excerpt from a performance at the Paris Opéra Ballet, Manuel Legris exhibits pensive attention to the movement, exemplifying a connected relationship with the music. He moves seamlessly while being precise and deliberate; he carefully piqués, slowly développés, and fluidly glides throughout the stage.

Legris was one of POB’s most celebrated étoiles and internationally recognized for his masterful technique and artistry. Since retiring in 2009, he has served as director and choreographer for the Vienna State Ballet and La Scala Ballet. Most recently, his version of Sylvia was restaged for POB.

A Suite of Dances was presented this past spring by New York City Ballet. It will be performed again in August at the Joyce’s Ballet Festival dedicated to Jerome Robbins, curated by Tiler Peck. Peck will also debut in the work, becoming the first woman to dance this iconic masterpiece. Legris’ performance shows why A Suite of Dances continues to speak to audiences and is an exceptional interpretation of Robbins’ enduring choreography. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!