Firebird has had many iterations over the years. Long before George Balanchine and Alexei Ratmansky brought their lasting interpretations, Michel Fokine originated the work to Igor Stravinsky’s music in 1910. In this video, Margot Fonteyn, The Royal Ballet’s reigning prima ballerina of the 20th century, demonstrates the beauty of the original production decades later. This particular solo comes at the end of the ballet as the Firebird assists the prince in destroying the evil monsters that have been terrorizing the kingdom. Fonteyn bourrées across the stage with both authority and soft elegance, her lush port de bras transforming her arms into feathers. She evokes the conviction of this magical creature, articulating power through her fingertips. She doesn’t flap in despair like Swan Lake’s Odette or move with Odile’s seduction; Fonteyn’s upper body captures the unique nuance of this very different bird.

Margot Fonteyn remains an iconic figure of ballet history. Born in 1919, her renowned career at The Royal Ballet helped to shape the company into the institution it is today. She was famous for her interpretations of the classical repertoire and served as a muse for Frederick Ashton. Her partnership with Rudolf Nureyev became one of ballet’s most famous and influential. She had an extraordinarily long career, dancing until she was 60 years old. She retired in 1979 and passed away in 1991. This performance footage of Firebird reminds us why Fonteyn was such a powerful force in the ballet world. Her elegance, grace, and devotion to the artform will be remembered forever. Happy #ThrowbackThursday.