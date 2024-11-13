On the Road: Inside San Francisco Ballet’s Tour to Madrid

Going on tour can be one of the most exciting aspects of a dancer’s career—it’s not only an opportunity to visit new cities and perform for new audiences, it’s a wonderful way to make lasting memories with colleagues. In October, San Francisco Ballet made its first trip overseas in five years. The destination: Spain, home country of SFB artistic director Tamara Rojo, for performances of Helgi Tomasson’s Swan Lake at Madrid’s Teatro Real.

SFB principal dancer Sasha De Sola and soloist Julia Rowe documented their trip, from the San Francisco airport to the wings of the Teatro Real. —Amy Brandt

On Our Way!

Photo courtesy San Francisco Ballet.

“After two weeks of Swan Lake rehearsal at our studios, we headed out to embark on our company’s first international tour since 2019,” says De Sola. “Here we are at the San Francisco International Airport gearing up for the flight to Madrid.”

Photo courtesy San Francisco Ballet.

“Here’s a snapshot of some of our company members (Rebecca Blenkinsop, Swane Messaoudi, Ben Taber, and Jacey Gailliard) keeping us in good spirits while we waited to board the plane to Madrid,” says Rowe.

Settling Into Madrid

Photo courtesy San Francisco Ballet.

“Our first glimpse of the historic Teatro Real, which hosted us for eight performances,” Rowe adds. “This tour is also special for us because it’s our first with artistic director Tamara Rojo, who is from Madrid!”

Photo by Sasha De Sola, courtesy SFB.

“Getting my dressing room station set up with my pointe shoes, of course, and a reminder from home: a portrait of my dog, Tilly, who I missed dearly on tour,” says De Sola, who rotated casts in the principal role of Odette/Odile.

Photo courtesy San Francisco Ballet.

“We headed straight into rehearsals after our arrival at the theater,” says Rowe, who danced in the swan corps, the cygnets dance, the Neapolitan dance, and the Act I pas de trois, depending on the night. “I always love watching the corps of swans rehearse together, and this time I got to take in the beauty of the Teatro Real.”

Taking In the Sights

Photo courtesy San Francisco Ballet.

“During our downtime, we got to do a bit of sightseeing in Madrid,” says De Sola. “Our tour coincided with Hispanidad, a festival celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture. Here I am in Plaza Mayor for the festivities.”

Photo by Julia Rowe, courtesy San Francisco Ballet

“I was particularly excited to take in Madrid’s incredible art museums,” says Rowe. “I snagged a selfie with Picasso’s Guernica at the Museo [Nacional Centro de Arte] Reina Sofia.”

Photo courtesy San Francisco Ballet.

“We also made sure to find time to indulge in the local cuisine, like this classic Spanish jamón at the Mercado de San Miguel,” De Sola notes.

Showtime

Photo courtesy San Francisco Ballet.

“More tutus as we took a moment to prepare before the performance,” Rowe says.

Photo courtesy San Francisco Ballet.

Rowe applies lipstick in between acts (and costume changes).

Photo courtesy San Francisco Ballet.

“Performing in Swan Lake is no easy task, but these swans kept a smile on their face after a successful performance for the incredible audiences in Madrid,” says De Sola. “Until next time!”