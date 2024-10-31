World Ballet Day 2024 Is Canceled, But These UK Companies Are Still Celebrating

Every fall, the 24-hour World Ballet Day livestream showcases ballet companies around the globe. Hosted by The Australian Ballet, The Royal Ballet, and San Francisco Ballet (and, until 2022, the Bolshoi Ballet), the event broadcasts company classes and rehearsals, interviews, and performances.

This year, however, WBD is taking a break. “After 10 fantastic years of bringing together audiences around the globe on World Ballet Day,” the website announces, “The Australian Ballet, The Royal Ballet, and San Francisco Ballet have decided to pause the event this year.” It adds that the companies are looking to bring it back with a “refreshed and dynamic approach” in 2025.

In the meantime, four UK organizations—English National Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, Northern Ballet, and Royal Academy of Dance—are banding together on November 6 for A Celebration of Ballet, a mini-WBD of sorts. Tune in to each company’s YouTube channel at the below schedule (listed in Eastern Standard Time) to get your early-morning ballet fix.

Birmingham Royal Ballet: 6 am EST

Northern Ballet: 7 am EST

English National Ballet: 8 am EST