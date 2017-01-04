David Hallberg Is Back at ABT

After a successful return to the stage with the Australian Ballet, not to mention his debut as Franz in Coppélia, international star David Hallberg is officially back with one of his two home companies. He will join American Ballet Theatre for its Spring 2017 season. No word yet regarding when he’ll return to the Bolshoi Ballet.

In a statement, both Hallberg and ABT artistic director Kevin Mackenzie expressed excitement for the return, and New York ballet fans are surely eager to see Hallberg partnered up with the company’s women once again (the editors at this magazine certainly are!). Hallberg’s schedule hasn’t been announced yet, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a Gillian Murphy/David Hallberg matchup in Giselle (Murphy’s partner is currently listed as TBA on May 27). And with Stella Abrera as Myrta, no less? There’s also an enticing TBA listed on June 24, for Hee Seo’s partner in Onegin. Hallberg told the New York Times that he was excited to work with Alexei Ratmansky again, which means he might be part of the cast originating the choreographer’s latest creation for ABT: a surreal evening-length story ballet titled Whipped Cream. The casting for its March premiere is still to be announced.

Hallberg’s return probably also means that company men who have recently received notable performance opportunities (Calvin Royal III, for example) may have to wait a bit longer for their turn in other major classical roles. That said, we can’t wait to see him back on the opera house stage. Our friends at Dance Magazine made this GIF, which perfectly sums up our feelings:

