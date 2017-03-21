Misty Copeland’s New Book and More!

Ballerina advice. American Ballet Theatre principal Misty Copeland releases her newest book on March 21. Ballerina Body covers everything from nutrition to mentorship and aims to inspire women to work toward their healthiest body.

Hamburg Ballet hits the U.S. The company will perform Old Friends, created by ballet director and chief choreographer John Neumeier, and set to Simon & Garfunkel songs. The work makes its New York premiere, and Hamburg Ballet makes its Joyce debut! Catch the ballet today through March 25.

BalletMet gets wet. The company’s Art in Motion program, which runs through March 25, features confetti, gold petals and water, in work by Gustavo Ramírez Sansano, Christopher Wheeldon and artistic director Edwaard Liang, respectively. This rehearsal video certainly whets our appetite for more dancing! (Sorry).

The next generation. Catching American Ballet Theatre’s Studio Company, comprised of dancers ages 16–20 years old, is always a great opportunity to scout the next generation of talent. The troupe performs at Hunter College in New York on March 24–26. Expect excerpts from Raymonda, a piece choreographed by ABT principal Marcelo Gomes and more. Here’s a behind-the-scenes video from last year’s crop of dancers:



Desert colors. Jessica Lang’s Her Door to the Sky was made for Pacific Northwest Ballet and is inspired by the life and work of American painter Georgia O’Keeffe. The ballet made its world premiere at Jacob’s Pillow last summer and came home to Seattle on March 17. Catch it through March 26 along with William Forsythe’s New Suite and David Dawson’s Empire Noir.

Matthew Renko flies through @jessicalangdance’s Her Door to the Sky #pnbdirectorschoice #matthewrenko #menofpnb #herdoortothesky #maledancer A post shared by Pacific Northwest Ballet (@pacificnorthwestballet) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:42am PST

Prix de Lausanne prizes: The Prix winners have chosen their respective schools and companies. First place winner Michele Esposito will join the Dutch National Ballet junior company. Second place winner Marina Fernandes da Costa Duarte received a corps contract from the Bavarian State Ballet. Third place winner Taisuke Nakao will attend The Royal Ballet School. Find the full list here!

For more news on all things ballet, don’t miss a single issue.