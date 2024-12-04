A&A Ballet: A Professional Ballet Incubator in Chicago

A&A Ballet president and co-director Alexei Kremnev’s teaching philosophy is as effective as it is simple: “We teach our students as if we were them and had their goals.” If his and co-founder Anna Reznik‘s resumés are any indication, students at the Chicago-based A&A Ballet are lucky to have their leaders putting themselves in their shoes. As Bolshoi Ballet Academy–trained dancers, teachers, and choreographers, Kremnev and Reznik have more than 35 years of experience with companies including Moscow Festival Ballet, Northern Ballet, The Joffrey Ballet, and Cincinnati Ballet. After serving as founding artistic directors of The Joffrey Academy of Dance and the Joffrey Studio Company from 2009 until 2016, they founded A&A Ballet in 2016.

A&A’s alumni—dancing in companies such as American Ballet Theatre, New York City Ballet, Paris Opéra Ballet, Norwegian National Ballet, and many more—can attribute their careers to Kremnev and Reznik’s individualized guidance, strong classical curriculum, and diverse training. “Our faculty brings influences of Russian, French, Cuban, and American styles. Students are educated on the differences in technique, style, and musicality approaches,” says Kremnev. Yet, while the curriculum has international influences, the first and most important building block for A&A’s training is each student’s individuality. According to Kremnev, “We have created a syllabus that develops each student’s potential to be able to reach their personal best.” In addition to A&A’s two-to-five-week summer intensive, the year-round Pre-Professional Program trains students ages 10 and up in classes including technique, pointe, variations, character, contemporary, and body conditioning. Dancers with strong company aspirations can hone ballet training with private instruction from Kremnev and Reznik in the Conservatory Program, or prepare for careers in broader dance styles through the Contemporary Program.

When it comes to performance opportunities, A&A students don’t just test their mettle in a winter Nutcracker and spring showcase offering—they actually have the chance to perform on tour with paid AGMA contracts. Students learn to shine in repertory including Firebird, Cinderella, and in custom creations like the Art Deco Nutcracker and Sleepover at the Museum, in cities ranging from Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Guatemala City. Kremnev and Reznik also help their dancers find and execute paid guesting opportunities—experiences A&A dancers will take into bright careers ahead.

Program sizes: Pre-Professional Program: 30–40 students; Conservatory Program: 10–20 students; Youth Company: 15–25 students; Summer Intensive: 60 per session (three levels)

Age range: 10–24; Juniors, 7–11

Performance opportunities: Two full productions, national and international touring, collaborations with the Chicago Opera Theater, performances under AGMA contracts. Dancers are prepared for various competitions, including the Prix de Lausanne, Youth America Grand Prix, ADC|IBC, Universal Ballet Competition, and many others.

Tuition: Summer, $2,500 (5 weeks); year-round, $3,645–$9,500 (9 months)

Room and board: On-site, chaperone-supervised (when needed) accommodations available for $300–$350 per week (summer) and for $600–$750 per month (year-round)

Daily schedule:

· Summer intensive: 9 am–2:30 pm, Monday–Friday; summer private training: 2:30–6 pm, Monday–Friday

· Year-round programming: Pre-Professional: 6–9 pm, Monday–Friday; 11 am–2 pm, Saturdays. Conservatory and Youth Company Programs: 9:30 am–2:30 pm, Monday–Friday. Conservatory and Youth Company Private Training: 2:30–6 pm, Monday–Friday; 11 am–3 pm, Saturdays.

Additional opportunities: National and international paid touring; paid guest opportunities

Alumni:

· U.S.: American Ballet Theatre, Atlanta Ballet, BalletMet, Ballet San Antonio, Ballet San Jose, Boston Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet, Complexions, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Houston Ballet, The Joffrey Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, Lines Ballet, Milwaukee Ballet, Nashville Ballet, New York City Ballet, Oklahoma City Ballet, Oregon Ballet Theatre, Orlando Ballet, Paul Taylor Dance Company, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Richmond Ballet, Sarasota Ballet, Tulsa Ballet, USC Kaufman School of Dance

· International: Alberta Ballet, Ballet du Capitole, Bayerisches Staatsballett Junior Company, Béjart Ballet, Czech National Ballet, Dortmund Ballet, Dresden Semperoper, Dutch National Ballet School, English National Ballet, English National Ballet School, Estonian National Ballet, Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, John Cranko School of Stuttgart Ballet, K-Ballet, Nederlands Dans Theater, New Zealand Royal Ballet, Norwegian National Ballet, Paris Opéra Ballet, Paris Opéra Ballet School, Polish National Ballet, Princess Grace Academy of Monaco, The Royal Ballet School, Royal Danish Ballet, Staatsoper Berlin, Tokyo City Ballet

Important dates: Auditions begin December 2024; registration begins December 2024. Students receive placement for all programs in the 2025–26 season.

For more information, visit aacenterfordance.org or email [email protected].