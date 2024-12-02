Indianapolis Ballet’s Professional Level Program Pairs Balanchine Training With Company Performance Opps



Becoming a professional ballet dancer is about more than technique and artistry. It’s about understanding the demands of the career and what it means to make dancing your full-time job. Indianapolis Ballet’s Professional Level Program, a new one-to-two-year program, is intentionally designed to support dancers in the transition from student life to professional ballet or higher education. PLP students get an inside look at what it’s really like to be a pro—plus a daily dose of major inspiration—by training with company members every day, and having the opportunity to perform with them multiple times per year.

“Nowadays, it seems like a lot of trainee programs are either directly a part of a school and not getting the performance experience, or only working with the company and not receiving the training they still need and crave,” says Lauren Fadeley, longtime Pennsylvania Ballet and Miami City Ballet star, who will join the Indianapolis School of Ballet as head of school in 2025. “The PLP dancers get the best of both worlds.”

The PLP is designed for artists ages 16 to 20, so students who are still in high school make outside arrangements to continue their academic studies alongside the program. “I think it’s great that the PLP dancers have the company-setting experience,” says Fadeley, “while continuing their education with the support of the school.”

Fadeley’s arrival will be somewhat of a homecoming for her, since she attended Indiana University. It’s also a perfect stylistic fit, as the Indianapolis School of Ballet teaches the Balanchine style, which Fadeley danced throughout her career. “The usage of plié, strong musicality, and freedom of movement in the training helps a dancer stand out with confidence onstage,” she says. “With the incredible repertory Indianapolis Ballet performs, including many Balanchine ballets, their training informs them to readily understand and tackle these roles.” The school boasts additional faculty members with Balanchine backgrounds, such as Paul Vitali (who danced with Pennsylvania Ballet) and Michelle Merrell (who danced with Miami City Ballet). Aside from a rigorous slate of technique classes, the curriculum includes seminars on topics like nutrition, personal safety, and injury prevention.

PLP students are considered for apprentice positions with Indianapolis Ballet, a growing company which recently doubled its roster. (Currently, about 10 percent of the company studied in the PLP.) Students who go on to other companies or to higher education also have support, through counseling and career workshops. With an intimate program size of just 5 to 15 dancers, and a 10-month, full-time schedule, PLP students get individualized, immersive training that’s aimed to set them up for success, wherever their next steps take them. “It’s very important to me to help cultivate the entire dancer, both mentally and physically,” says Fadeley, “so I’m excited to be part of this journey with them.”

Lauren Fadeley will be joining the Indianapolis School of Ballet as head of school in 2025. Photo by Ariel Rose, courtesy Kansas City Ballet School.

Indianapolis Ballet Professional Level Program

Program size: Ranges from 5–15 dancers

Age range: 16–20

Performance opportunities: Select students may have the opportunity to perform in Indianapolis Ballet productions, plus other opportunities as part of outreach and community programming and the Indianapolis School of Ballet end-of-year production.

Tuition: $4,000 annually

Room/board: Students must secure their own housing.

Daily schedule: Around 38–40 hours of weekly instruction from August through June, including technique, pointe, variations, men’s class, adagio, modern, choreography, Pilates, and strength training. Daily schedule includes company class with Indianapolis Ballet and variations class; plus, PLP dancers are encouraged to take upper-level Indianapolis School of Ballet classes for additional training. Dancers may also have afternoon/evening rehearsals.

Additional opportunities: Help with career planning via workshops on resumé writing, resources for audition photos, and individual counseling. Dancers are considered for apprentice positions within Indianapolis Ballet.

Alumni: Anna Graczyk (Indianapolis Ballet apprentice), Journie Kalous (Indianapolis Ballet company member), Kaci King (Indianapolis Ballet apprentice)

Important dates in 2025: To be considered for the PLP, dancers must audition for and attend Indianapolis School of Ballet’s summer intensive. Auditions: January 12, February 15, and March 16 (at Indianapolis Ballet), February 23 (at the School of American Ballet in New York City); summer intensive: June 16–July 19.

For more information about Indianapolis Ballet’s Professional Level Program, click here.