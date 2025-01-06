Live Music Is a Hallmark of Summer Training at Princeton Ballet School

At their best, summer intensives at top-tier ballet schools give new students a taste of what it’s like to study at a prestigious ballet institution, and year-round students have the opportunity to continue their training throughout the summer. That’s exactly the case at Princeton Ballet School’s Advanced Summer Intensive, a two-, three-, or five-week program in Princeton, New Jersey, that boasts all the hallmarks of the school’s distinguished year-round program: live music in every class, opportunities to work with professional dancers and artistic staff from the affiliated American Repertory Ballet company, a diverse curriculum, and engaging performance opportunities.

The intensive includes a strong classical ballet foundation as well as classes in character, contemporary, repertoire, partnering, conditioning, Afro-Cuban, and flamenco. Aydmara Cabrera, Princeton Ballet School’s director, says the latter two styles in particular “introduce students to diverse dance traditions and rhythms, broadening their movement vocabulary and deepening their cultural understanding, helping students become more creative and expressive dancers.”

Princeton Ballet School’s musicians play classical ballet pieces and original compositions made specifically for the school. “It improves students’ musicality, allowing them to adapt to live tempo changes, which is crucial for both technique and artistry,” says Cabrera. “Our classes mirror the professional world, where live music is key to both rehearsals and performances.”

Students, musicians, and faculty members collaborate on the intensive’s final performance at the renowned McCarter Theatre Center as well. “Students are part of the creative process,” says Cabrera. “They learn to balance teamwork with individual artistry and collaborate in a dynamic creative environment. They gain a deeper understanding of how ideas evolve into a finished performance and how the technical and artistic elements come together.” Students also learn repertoire from American Repertory Ballet’s previous season—often from company members themselves, who teach at the intensive.

The Advanced Summer Intensive attracts students from all over the world, as Princeton Ballet School supports visas for international students who are invited to stay year-round in the prestigious Trainee Program. “Many dancers transition from the summer program into our full-time programs, where they can continue to grow in a structured and supportive environment,” says Cabrera. Younger students can spend their summer at Princeton Ballet School as well, through the school’s many summer offerings, including intensives for intermediate and junior dancers.

Princeton Ballet School’s Advanced Summer Intensive

Program size: 80–100 students

Age range: 13 and up

Performance opportunities: Students perform at the Berlind Theatre at the McCarter Theatre Center.

Tuition: $2,900 for five weeks, $1,850 for three weeks, $1,260 for two weeks

Room/board: $3,400 housing, plus a $100 activity fee for five weeks; $2,350 housing, plus a $60 activity fee for three weeks; $1,740 housing, plus a $40 activity fee for two weeks. Students are housed at Rider University’s Lawrenceville campus, and meal plans include breakfast and dinner. Students can also participate as day students. Organized weekend activities include an American Ballet Theatre performance at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Daily schedule: 9:30 am to 4 pm on weekdays; 10 am to 12:45 pm on Saturdays

Additional opportunities: Summer intensive students may be considered for the Princeton Ballet School Trainee Program, a two-year program bridging the gap between student and professional training. Trainees may have the opportunity to dance in American Repertory Ballet productions and may be considered for employment.

Alumni: Princeton Ballet School alumni have gone on to dance with companies including Alvin Ailey American Dance Company, American Ballet Theatre, American Repertory Ballet, Ballet West, Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, Boston Ballet, Charlotte Ballet, Colorado Ballet, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Dance Theatre of Harlem, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Kansas City Ballet, Louisville Ballet, Mark Morris Dance Company, Martha Graham Dance Company, Miami City Ballet, Momix, Nederlands Dans Theater, New York City Ballet, New York Theatre Ballet, Oregon Ballet Theatre, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Parsons Dance, Paul Taylor Dance Company, Philadelphia Ballet, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, San Francisco Ballet, STREB, The Suzanne Farrell Ballet, Twyla Tharp, The Washington Ballet. Alumni also appeared on Broadway, on TV, and in movies.

Important dates in 2025: May 1: Registration for 2025–26 programs opens; June 4: Swan Lake Princeton Ballet School Spring Production; June 30–August 1: Advanced Summer Intensive.

