Quickfire Questions With January/February Digital Cover Star April Watson

To get to know April Watson a little bit better, we asked her a series of quickfire questions. Read on to hear more about the Complexions Contemporary Ballet dancer’s pre-performance routine, favorite part of class, go-to snacks, and much more.

What emotions do you experience while performing?

It depends on the piece, but most of the time it just feels like freedom and like I’m flying, levitating. Just very free.

What is your favorite part of class?

I love adagio.

Least favorite part of class?

I’d have to say petit allégro.

Do you have a favorite spot at the barre?

Center barre, on the right side when my left hand is on the barre.

Favorite performance venue?

I love Lincoln Center.

What are your pointe shoe specs?

Right now I’m wearing Bloch Eurostretch split-soles and I’m loving them. I normally get the hardest and widest box. I double-cross my elastics to give my ankle more support.

Leather or canvas slippers?

Definitely canvas. Leather feels a little weird on the floor—I haven’t worn leather since I was 6.

Coffee or tea?

Neither. I do Celsius. It’s an energy drink with different flavors. I drink it on a show day when I need an extra kick. I don’t typically do coffee unless it’s a seasonal flavor.

Photo bu Rachel Neville, courtesy Complexions Contemporary Ballet.

Go-to snack?

I love hot Cheetos and Doritos. My healthy snacks are cashews, cheddar cheese, and cranberries, and I make a trail mix out of that. The combo of sweet and salty is really good!

What is your pre-performance routine like?

I like to pray and meditate before performances. We have a circle every day before we perform, so that’s what, as a company, we do.

Who are you listening to now?

I love Tems and Jazmine Sullivan, I love Afrobeats, I love Christian music.

What are you watching right now?

I haven’t really been watching anything lately. I like anime, and I typically watch reruns of Girlfriends and Half & Half. Those are my go-to shows.

What are you reading right now?

The Bible.

Favorite designers?

I love thrifting, actually.

What three words best describe you?

I would say a hard worker, someone who perseveres, kind, and fashionable.