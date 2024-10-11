There’s a new ballet documentary on the scene.

Closer Than Yesterday, directed by Lisa Le Lievre, follows San Francisco Ballet’s Carmela Mayo as she prepares for the 2022 Helsinki International Ballet Competition. The documentary shows Mayo, who had recently recovered from surgery, rehearsing competition variations with partner Esteban Cuadrado and coach Tiit Helimets. A series of twists and turns complicate the days leading up to their departure for Finland, with Cuadrado testing positive for COVID-19 and Alexis Francisco Valdes stepping in as Mayo’s partner, only to face visa challenges.

Closer Than Yesterday had its premiere at the San Francisco Dance Film Festival last week, and continues through October 20 at various venues around the city.