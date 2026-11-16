This December marks one year since the passing of modern-dance legend Carmen de Lavallade (1931–2025), who was known for her incredible versatility onstage and her generosity offstage. De Lavallade, who began her career with Lester Horton Dance Theater and became a founding member of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, later performed as a principal dancer with the Metropolitan Opera and as a guest artist with American Ballet Theatre. She went on to choreograph for Dance Theatre of Harlem, PHILADANCO!, and Ailey and became an artistic advisor to Complexions Contemporary Ballet from its founding in 1994. She also performed with the company, including in co-founder Dwight Rhoden’s 2001 It All.

Now, for Rhoden and co-founder Desmond Richardson, de Lavallade’s legacy is not something simply to commemorate; it has informed their own artistic practice. On November 17, the opening night of CCB’s season at New York City’s Joyce Theater, the company will begin the evening with a one-night-only performance celebrating de Lavallade’s life. The new work, Suite de Lavallade (in 6 movements), choreographed by Rhoden, will share the bill with his world-premiere Stupid Love, set to music by English songwriter Sam Smith.

Carmen de Lavallade in the November 1959 issue of Dance Magazine. Photo by Zachery Freyman, courtesy DM Archives.

Rhoden explains that de Lavallade had been a mentor, friend, and colleague for many years. “I met her back in Ohio, which is where I’m from,” he says. “She was extremely influential in my life and supported [our work with Complexions] for 32 years. I wanted to honor the beauty, elegance, her theatrical chops—all those things inside her work that were so inspiring.”

His six-movement tribute combines excerpts and dances connected to her life and career. It opens with the full-ensemble section To Carmen, an excerpt from Rhoden’s Snatched Back from the Edges, followed by Come In, a brief dance interlude featuring a poem, written by Rhoden, set to music. He explains that de Lavallade had hoped to recite his poem one day. “She loved it so much, I thought I would add it,” he says.

Original Complexions member Sarita Allen will also perform a new solo, Swan Song, set to “The Dying Swan” and accompanied live by cellist SUUVI. Then follows a duet that de Lavallade is said to have loved, performed to the traditional hymn “Amazing Grace.”Complexions co-associate artistic director Joe Gonzalez will perform Solo to Donny Hathaway’s “For All We Know,” then It All revisits a duet Rhoden originally created for de Lavallade and postmodern-dance giant Gus Solomons Jr. The suite closes with the company performing “All Love,” an excerpt from Rhoden’s Imagine Joy, set to Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings.

“Swan Song,” Rhoden explains, is “about remembering Carmen and remembering that our time is precious, and it doesn’t last forever.” He says that de Lavallade’s “elegance and grace” inspired his choreography for the solo, continuing that Sarita Allen was a natural choice to perform it. As a longtime artistic advisor at Complexions alongside de Lavallade, Allen observed much of the legendary dancer’s work with the company starting in 1994.

Desmond Richardson performing with Complexions. Photo courtesy Complexions.

Complexions co-founder Desmond Richardson will be performing for the first time in eight years for Suite de Lavallade. He says it’s felt “second nature” returning to the studio. He and Johnson, both original Complexions members, witnessed Rhoden creating It All on de Lavallade and Gus Solomons jr. Now, years later, they are putting their own stamp on it. The duet, he says, is about “experience, and the trajectory of someone’s life. They know it all.”

Richardson describes It All as cinematic, largely due to its arresting score, Björk’s “I’ve Seen It All.” “It’s a theatrical piece that says so much,” he says. “It’s really poignant at this particular moment that we have this opportunity to do it now in our maturity.”

He continues that over the years, de Lavallade imparted many lessons which have stayed with him, including how to approach creating characters onstage. “She said, ‘You have to create a backstory and understand that story fully in order for it to be fully realized to the audience,’ ” he recalls. “ ‘When it’s real and comes across those footlights and breaks the fourth wall, then they’re inside with you.’ ”

