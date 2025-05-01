Ji Young Chae: The Boston Ballet Star Who Makes Jaws Drop

When Ji Young Chae dances, she continually defies expectations. The Boston Ballet principal can hold a développé à la seconde on pointe like it’s nothing, and just when you think she can’t possibly balance any longer, she’ll lift her leg even higher. She can end Odile’s 32 fouettés (with doubles thrown in along the way) by simply slipping her working leg down to meet her standing foot in a perfectly still sous-sus. She can finish the lead in Balanchine’s Mozartiana—a ballet that leaves most dancers gasping for air—looking just as fresh as she did at the start.

“I remember this one rehearsal where William Forsythe told her, ‘All right, do two turns on pointe in arabesque, finish on balance, and push yourself off,’ ” Boston Ballet artistic director Mikko Nissinen says. “And everybody’s jaw just dropped when she did it.”

Chae is a dancer with a shocking amount of strength and stamina, and she uses it in service of creating a precise, tightly controlled but liquid movement quality. “It is very easy to dance with her because of her athleticism and technique,” says fellow principal Jeffrey Cirio, a frequent partner. “And because she works so incredibly hard at what she does.”

With Jeffrey Cirio in Raymonda. Photo by Rosalie O’Connor, courtesy Boston Ballet.

Chae is intensely disciplined. She wakes up every morning at 6:30 am, then heads to the studio early to use the Gyrotonic machine for half an hour, followed by 30 minutes of strength-training exercises before taking a full company class. (“I have to finish ballet class until the end, or else something feels wrong,” she says.) Every night, she plunges her feet in an ice bucket for 15 minutes for better recovery. “I’ve never seen an individual in our industry—and I’ve been in the industry for quite a while—with such a process,” Nissinen says. It’s paid off: Her diligent routine has helped keep her strong and healthy throughout her career, without any major injuries to slow down her progress along the way. That’s given her the time and experience to dive deeper and deeper into her work, continuously building her skills as an artist.

Setting a Foundation of Strength

Chae first fell in love with ballet as a kid when she’d accompany her dad, an arts lover, to ballet performances in her native South Korea. She began training at Yewon School and Seoul Arts High School, and eventually attended Korean National University of Arts, or K-Arts, the prestigious academy that’s produced several of today’s top ballet dancers, like the Mariinsky Ballet’s Kimin Kim and Paris Opéra’s Sae Eun Park. Her training there emphasized a mastery of classical ballet, particularly the Vaganova method. But when she attended competitions—including the USA International Ballet Competition in Jackson (where she won gold) and Varna International Ballet Competition (where she also took first)—she grew enamored with the new styles and approaches to ballet that she encountered. “I started thinking, Maybe I want to join a company with different repertoire and choreographers,” she says.