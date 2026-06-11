Pointe Live Classes & Conversations Returns to Chicago on July 25, 2026
Save the date! We’re excited to announce that Pointe Live Classes & Conversations is returning to Chicago this summer on Saturday, July 25, 2026.
Our Chicago event will take place at Joffrey Ballet of Chicago’s studios. Dancers will enjoy a series of master classes with Milwaukee Ballet leading artist Jennifer Hackbarth and Joffrey Ballet artist Edson Barbosa. (Classes will be divided by age and level.) Afterwards, we’ll host a 45-minute panel discussion and Q&A with our guests, moderated by Pointe editor in chief Amy Brandt.
You won’t want to miss this opportunity; click here to register.
Pointe Live Classes & Conversations Chicago
Saturday, July 25, 2026
Joffrey Ballet of Chicago
10 E. Randolph St.,
Chicago, IL 60601
Schedule
Welcome/Check-In: 1:30 pm
Class One: 2–3:30 pm
Class Two: 3:40–4:40 pm
Panel Discussion and Audience Q&A: 5:05–5:45 pm
Photos and Goodbyes: 5:45 pm (Day ends at 6 pm)
For group tickets, please contact Suzanne Crow