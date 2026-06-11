Save the date! We’re excited to announce that Pointe Live Classes & Conversations is returning to Chicago this summer on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Our Chicago event will take place at Joffrey Ballet of Chicago’s studios. Dancers will enjoy a series of master classes with Milwaukee Ballet leading artist Jennifer Hackbarth and Joffrey Ballet artist Edson Barbosa. (Classes will be divided by age and level.) Afterwards, we’ll host a 45-minute panel discussion and Q&A with our guests, moderated by Pointe editor in chief Amy Brandt.

Left: Jennifer Hackbarth. Photo by Rachel Malehorn, courtesy Hackbarth. Right: Edson Barbosa. Photo by Cheryl Mann, courtesy Barbosa.

You won’t want to miss this opportunity; click here to register.