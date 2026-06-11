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Pointe Live Classes & Conversations Returns to Chicago on July 25, 2026

June 11, 2026

Save the date! We’re excited to announce that Pointe Live Classes & Conversations is returning to Chicago this summer on Saturday, July 25, 2026.  

Our Chicago event will take place at Joffrey Ballet of Chicago’s studios. Dancers will enjoy a series of master classes with Milwaukee Ballet leading artist Jennifer Hackbarth and Joffrey Ballet artist Edson Barbosa. (Classes will be divided by age and level.) Afterwards, we’ll host a 45-minute panel discussion and Q&A with our guests, moderated by Pointe editor in chief Amy Brandt.

A side-by-side photo shows two headshots. The one on the left is of a woman in an off-the-shoulder black top and long blonde hair. The one on the right is of a man in a black button down shirt and curly dark hair. They both smile towards the camera.
Left: Jennifer Hackbarth. Photo by Rachel Malehorn, courtesy Hackbarth. Right: Edson Barbosa. Photo by Cheryl Mann, courtesy Barbosa.

You won’t want to miss this opportunity; click here to register.

Pointe Live Classes & Conversations Chicago

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Joffrey Ballet of Chicago

10 E. Randolph St.,

Chicago, IL 60601

Schedule

Welcome/Check-In: 1:30 pm

Class One: 2–3:30 pm

Class Two: 3:40–4:40 pm

Panel Discussion and Audience Q&A: 5:05–5:45 pm

Photos and Goodbyes: 5:45 pm (Day ends at 6 pm)


For group tickets, please contact Suzanne Crow

ballet training edson barbosa jennifer hackbarth joffrey ballet of chicago master class milwaukee ballet pointe live classes & conversations chicago pointe live classes & conversations chicago 2026 summer study