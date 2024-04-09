Adult Students, Get Ready for These 2024 Summer Intensives

With the rise of adult ballet classes all over the country, it’s no surprise that summer intensives for adults are popping up coast to coast and internationally. Such programs area great way to take your training to the next level or give your bodies some much-needed cross-training.

Here is an extensive list of summer intensives made for adults. So pack your duffels, dancers, and let’s go to camp!

Arizona

Ballet Tucson Adult Summer Workshop

June 3–7 and June 10–14, Tucson

Head to sunny Arizona for a two-week workshop geared toward beginner and intermediate/advanced students. Held in the evening, the program offers classes in ballet, variations, and jazz.

Studio R Ballet Adult Summer Intensive Program

July 15–19, Mesa

Just a short jaunt from Phoenix, this adult intensive in Mesa is open to students of all levels and offers evening classes in ballet technique and repertoire.

California

San Francisco Ballet’s Adult Ballet Summer Workshop

June 3–8, San Francisco

Indulge in a ballet vacay in San Francisco, where workshop classes include classical technique, contemporary ballet, men’s class, and repertoire. The week also includes sessions in dance history and injury prevention.

Westside School of Ballet’s Adult Summer Intensive

June 11–14, Santa Monica

Savor some SoCal vibes with this late-afternoon/early-evening Adult Summer Intensive, with classes geared toward beginners. Dancers will learn ballet vocabulary while working on technique at the barre and in center.

Florida

International Adult Ballet Festival

August 4–9, Tampa

A packed week of ballet classes and performance prep awaits you at International Adult Ballet Festival. Dancers will take part in a professional photo shoot, be a part of a dance competition (if you want!), and join breakout sessions focused on pirouettes, pointework, and port de bras.

Orlando Ballet Adult Summer Intensive

August 7–11, Orlando

Don’t let Disney-goers have all the fun in the Sunshine State. At this summer intensive, dancers will take part in technique classes, with an optional choreography add-on for those who wish to perform at the end of the week.

Hawaii

Island Paddle Bliss Ballet and Self-Discovery Retreat

September 28–October 3, Oahu

Can’t get enough ballet over the summer? We get it! September is the perfect time to spend a week immersed in technique, repertoire, guided meditations, and restorative yoga classes at this specialized retreat at the Kahala Hotel & Resort.

Illinois

Chicago Ballet Arts’ Adult Intensive

July 15–21, Chicago

Get moving in the Windy City with an adult intensive that includes ballet technique, variations, modern, contemporary, musical theater, repertoire, conditioning, and pre-pointe/pointe. The week wraps up with an informal in-studio performance.

Joffrey Ballet’s Adult Summer Intensive Program

Dates TBD, Chicago

Ideal for those at the advanced-beginning or intermediate level, this intensive will delve into classes in ballet technique, classical repertoire, strength, and flexibility. Character, yoga, and floor barre round out the week.

Kentucky

Lexington Ballet’s Adult Summer Intensive

July 22–26, Lexington

Head to this dynamic Kentucky city for an evening intensive consisting of Pilates, stretch/conditioning, ballet technique, and repertoire. The classes are suited to dancers of all levels.

Louisville Ballet’s Adult Summer Intensive

May 27–June 1, Louisville

The home of the Kentucky Derby is also a place to flex your ballet muscles. The school’s summer intensive offers ballet technique, pointe strengthening, modern, jazz, Feldenkrais, yoga, and variations. You can opt for a full day or half day of classes.

Maryland

Ducon Summer Intensive

August 5–17 (includes one- and two-week options), Gaithersburg

Don’t let the summer slip by without taking class with Runqiao Du in a two-week or one-week intensive. Dancers will take part in technique and pointe classes, as well as classical variation coaching and repertoire, with an additional opportunity to perform. Students also receive 10 virtual classes to get a jumpstart on training at home.

Massachusetts

Brookline Ballet’s Adult Summer Ballet Intensive

June 19–23, Brookline

Savor New England in this five-day intensive that includes technique classes and classical repertoire. The workshop wraps up with an informal performance.

Nevada

Desert Chamber Ballet’s Adult Intensive

June 17–21, Las Vegas

Skip the Las Vegas Strip and head to this adult intensive for classes in classical and lyrical ballet, jazz, alignment and strength, choreography and variations, as well as a boot-camp class. This workshop is tailored to dancers of all levels. To register, call the studio directly at (702) 640-0584 or email [email protected].

New York City

Kat Wildish Summer Intensive

June 10–16 and August 5–12, New York City (in-person and virtual)

À la carte ballet classes are all the rage at this adult summer intensive. Students have the option to choose their classes, from ballet to pointe to stretching, and can choose to take them in person, virtually, or a combination of both. Dancers also have the option to return in November for a special fall performance.

New York City Ballet’s Ballet Essentials Workshop Weekend

June 13–16 and August 1–4, New York City

Ballet in the Big Apple? Absolutely. This Ballet Essentials Workshop is geared toward beginner to advanced-beginner students, and includes technique classes, in-depth training on pirouettes, an Intro to Balanchine workshop, and a session focused on port de bras.

North Carolina

Open Door Studios Adult Ballet Intensive

June 3–7, Charlotte

This workshop in the Queen City offers five days of classes for dancers of all levels. Courses include Progressing Ballet Technique, ballet, pre-pointe/pointe, variations, and deep stretch/Gyrokinesis.

Pennsylvania

Amy Novinski’s Summer Workshops

July 8–12 (Introduction/Beginner), July 15–19 (Beginner/Advanced Beginner), and July 22–26 (Advanced Beginner/Intermediate), Philadelphia

Choose from three different workshop. sessions, depending on your level. Those new to ballet can opt for the first session, while dancers at the advanced-beginner/intermediate level may choose the sessions later in July. All include ballet technique, variations and/or repertoire, and conditioning.

KM & Friends Adult Summer Retreat

June 24–28 and July 1–5, Philadelphia

Join Kathryn Morgan for a weeklong workshop featuring classes for beginning through advanced students in technique, repertory, and pointe. Students will also receive a photo shoot and a chance to perform at the end of each week.

South Carolina

Ballet Academy of Charleston’s Adult Intensive

July 22–26, Charleston

A trip to this quaint city becomes extra-special with a week of dance. Students will take classes in ballet, pre-pointe/pointe, variations, jazz, modern, contemporary, yoga, Pilates, and Progressing Ballet Technique.

Texas

Houston Ballet’s Adult Intensive

May 28–June 1, Houston

Kick off the summer with an intensive focused on technique, repertoire, contemporary, body conditioning, and Yamuna Body Rolling. Geared toward intermediate/advanced students, the week also includes a behind-the-scenes tour of Houston Ballet’s studios, as well as a Q&A with artists from the company.

Utah

artÉmotion Adult Ballet Summer Intensive

May 27–June 1, Salt Lake City

Dancers of all skill levels—from newbie to advanced—will find a suitable class at this intensive. Sessions include technique, pointe, contemporary, jazz, modern, variations, and conditioning. Those opting for the full-day experience will have the opportunity to be choreographed on for a performance on the final day.

INTERNATIONAL

Canada

Adult Ballet Dansica’s Adult Ballet Camp Workshop

August 19–23, Banff and Calgary, Canada

For those with dreams of dancing in a classical ballet, take a dive into this intensive, offered in the Canadian Rockies. In addition to technique and pointe classes, students will learn and perform choreography from Swan Lake.

France

Adult Ballet Dansica’s Adult Ballet Camp Workshop

May 24–June 2, Paris, France (Check website for additional dates and offerings.)

For those with dreams of dancing in a classical ballet, take a dive into this intensive, offered in Paris. In addition to technique and pointe classes, students will learn and perform choreography from Swan Lake and be given a tour of the famed Paris Opéra House.

Morlaix International Adult Ballet Camp

July 5–13 and August 19–23, Morlaix, France

The picturesque French city of Morlaix makes a beautiful backdrop for this ballet camp, where dancers will take part in technique, repertoire, and Pilates/stretching classes. The August camp includes men’s class, pas de deux, and pointe. Students will also perform with professional dancers at the end of the week.

United Kingdom

The Ballet Retreat

May 25–26 and July 20–21, London; August 24–26, Leeds, UK

Choose between intensives in London or Leeds, and get ready for in-depth classes in technique and repertoire. The days wrap up with a teacher-led cooldown and relaxation session.

Ballet With Isabella Adult Summer Intensive

August 5–9, London, UK

Take part in a five-day intensive in the vibrant city of London, where you’ll find classes in Vaganova technique, pre-pointe/pointe, and repertoire. The week, held in studios at Sadler’s Wells Theatre, also includes an opportunity to perform.