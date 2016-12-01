I always get sick during Nutcracker. Help! —Emily Long days, late nights, chilly weather and overworked bodies make the perfect recipe for disaster during Nutcracker season. I’ll never forget burning up with a fever backstage in my Arabian costume, or the time when a flu outbreak caused major casualties in our Snow and Flower corps. … More »
Ask Amy
Ask Amy: Degree Dilemmas
Should I turn down an apprenticeship to finish my dance degree, or should I put my education on pause? —Ashleigh Congratulations on receiving an apprenticeship offer! They don’t come every day. If you think you’re ready for company life, and will be full of regrets if you turn the offer down, you can always resume … More »
Ask Amy Web Exclusive: Tips for Petit Allégro
I can’t seem to get off the ground in petit allégro. Help! —Sara Developing ballon begins with basic technique: correct alignment throughout the body, strong core and leg muscles, a deep plié, and proper articulation of the feet during push- off and landing. Then, of course, there’s coordination and timing. Here are some basic things to … More »
Maintaining Motivation
Coming home from my summer intensive was such a letdown. How can I carry my summer inspiration into the fall? —Hailey I remember the feeling, too. After weeks of intense dancing, exciting master teachers and new friends, it can be hard to go back home. You have to channel that inspired energy back into your … More »
Ask Amy: Gaining Perspective
I can’t stop beating myself up over past mistakes. How can I focus on what’s in front of me? —Susan One of the most beautiful things about dance is that it exists only in the “now”—once the movement’s moment is over, poof! You can never get it back. But you can always try again—and that’s … More »
Ask Amy: Supplementing an Unpaid Apprenticeship
Is it possible to balance an unpaid apprenticeship with a side job? I don’t want to pass up a great opportunity, but I need to support myself. —Caroline It is possible, as long as you choose the right type of job and maintain a very frugal lifestyle. You don’t want to pass up your apprenticeship, … More »
Ask Amy: Pirouette Prep
Do you have tips for prepping a pirouette with a straight back leg? I’m dancing a Balanchine ballet and I’m having trouble changing my technique. —Liza I was in a similar situation when I joined the Balanchine-based Suzanne Farrell Ballet mid-career. I had trained preparing for pirouettes with both legs in plié, so it was … More »
Ask Amy: Web Exclusive
Where is the line between tough love and hurtful criticism? I’m starting to feel like the feedback I receive does more harm than good, but I might just need thicker skin. —Cassidy This is a tricky question. Frankly, you do need thick skin to be a ballet dancer. The point of class and rehearsal is … More »
Strategic Auditioning
Have a question? Click here to send it to Amy and she might answer it in an upcoming issue! Should I bother auditioning for companies where I might not “fit in”? I don’t want to miss out on a potential opportunity, but I’m also trying to be realistic. —Abby There’s never any harm in auditioning, … More »
Ask Amy Web Exclusive
How do you become someone who writes about dance, either for a newspaper or a magazine? Do you need a specific degree? —Arianna Take it from me—writing is a fantastic way to deepen your understanding and connection to the dance world! And, like any other field, it takes training and time to develop professional-level skills. … More »