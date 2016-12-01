Ask Amy

Ask Amy: Getting a Cold for Christmas

I always get sick during Nutcracker. Help! —Emily Long days, late nights, chilly weather and overworked bodies make the perfect recipe for disaster during Nutcracker season. I’ll never forget burning up with a fever backstage in my Arabian costume, or the time when a flu outbreak caused major casualties in our Snow and Flower corps.More »

Ask Amy: Degree Dilemmas

Should I turn down an apprenticeship to finish my dance degree, or should I put my education on pause? —Ashleigh Congratulations on receiving an apprenticeship offer! They don’t come every day. If you think you’re ready for company life, and will be full of regrets if you turn the offer down, you can always resumeMore »

Ask Amy Web Exclusive: Tips for Petit Allégro

I can’t seem to get off the ground in petit allégro. Help! —Sara Developing ballon begins with basic technique: correct alignment throughout the body, strong core and leg muscles, a deep plié, and proper articulation of the feet during push- off and landing. Then, of course, there’s coordination and timing. Here are some basic things toMore »

Maintaining Motivation

Coming home from my summer intensive was such a letdown. How can I carry my summer inspiration into the fall? —Hailey I remember the feeling, too. After weeks of intense dancing, exciting master teachers and new friends, it can be hard to go back home. You have to channel that inspired energy back into yourMore »

Ask Amy: Gaining Perspective

Ask Amy -Photo by Nathan Sayers

I can’t stop beating myself up over past mistakes. How can I focus on what’s in front of me? —Susan One of the most beautiful things about dance is that it exists only in the “now”—once the movement’s moment is over, poof! You can never get it back. But you can always try again—and that’sMore »

Ask Amy: Supplementing an Unpaid Apprenticeship

Is it possible to balance an unpaid apprenticeship with a side job? I don’t want to pass up a great opportunity, but I need to support myself. —Caroline It is possible, as long as you choose the right type of job and maintain a very frugal lifestyle. You don’t want to pass up your apprenticeship,More »

Ask Amy: Pirouette Prep

Do you have tips for prepping a pirouette with a straight back leg? I’m dancing a Balanchine ballet and I’m having trouble changing my technique. —Liza I was in a similar situation when I joined the Balanchine-based Suzanne Farrell Ballet mid-career. I had trained preparing for pirouettes with both legs in plié, so it wasMore »

Strategic Auditioning

Have a question? Click here to send it to Amy and she might answer it in an upcoming issue! Should I bother auditioning for companies where I might not “fit in”? I don’t want to miss out on a potential opportunity, but I’m also trying to be realistic. —Abby There’s never any harm in auditioning,More »