Stuttgart Ballet’s Elisa Badenes: “You Can Be Yourself and Break the Rules”

Elisa Badenes hails from Valencia, Spain, but she is adored in Germany, where she is a principal dancer with Stuttgart Ballet. In fact, she received the national title of Kammertänzerin, the highest honor that the republic can bestow on a dancer, in December. Below she shares how she tries to humanize her roles, how she overcame her biggest challenge, what it’s like being part of a triplet, and more.

To whom or to what would you contribute your success?

My surroundings, myself, and a bit of destiny, too. My path wasn’t very planned out—I followed my instincts. I’m here because of the people who support me and love me. Growing up in Spain and the fact that I didn’t leave home until I was 16—late for a ballerina who wants to have a career outside of her hometown—means I grew up close to my family and friends.

What would you say is the hallmark of your dancing?

I think Stuttgart has been good about breaking standards and humanizing the ballerina. And I love to do that in all the roles I do. Even if I do a classical tutu ballet, I still want to humanize it and be natural, modern, and spontaneous. I like having my personality shine through.

Badenes in John Cranko’s Taming of the Shrew . Photo courtesy Stuttgart Ballet.

If you weren’t a dancer, what would you be?

I’m not sure! I’m a triplet—I have two sisters, and we’re all very different—so I always saw them as the nondancer versions of me. They went to university, they have normal jobs. They didn’t dance, but they’re very good musicians. I would probably be working in something social, but I think art would always be around.