Remembering Ballet Legend and Leader Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux, 1943–2025

With the passing of Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux on April 13, 2025, the ballet world lost a guide, an inspiration, a champion, and a “dance dad” to generations of students.

Bonnefoux’s illustrious career began in his youth in his native France. He became an étoile with the Paris Opéra Ballet at age 21, and quickly accumulated a wide repertoire of classic and contemporary roles. But a turn of fate soon changed the course of Bonnefoux’s life: He met George Balanchine. The two crossed paths briefly at the Paris Opéra in 1963, when the company performed Balanchine’s The Four Temperaments; six years later, Balanchine needed someone to replace an injured dancer in a Berlin performance of Apollo, and requested that Bonnefoux step in. The two spent several transformative days rehearsing together.

Bonnefoux as Apollo. Photo by Kenn Duncan, from the DM Archives.

“He just loved working with Mr. B so much,” says Bonnefoux’s longtime partner in life and dance, Patricia McBride. “It was an amazing revelation for him.” In a move that was Balanchinean itself, Bonnefoux left the familiarity of his home turf for the chance to explore and expand abroad, joining the New York City Ballet in 1970.

That decision was indicative of Bonnefoux’s lifelong curiosity, optimism, and quest for growth, qualities he imparted to those around him as he moved through life. As a dancer, he relished the discoveries to be made in ballets by Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Harald Lander, Roland Petit, Maurice Béjart, and many others. A stage animal—he had been a child actor alongside his dance training—he could slip easily into any characterization. “He was the best Albrecht I’ve ever seen,” recalls McBride. “And when he went into [Balanchine’s] Who Cares?, he was a completely different personality.” Helgi Tomasson, a close friend and Bonnefoux’s dressing roommate at NYCB, says, “He absolutely shone onstage. He approached his roles with sensitivity, integrity, and intelligence. You just always loved watching him dance.”

After retiring from NYCB in 1980, Bonnefoux turned to teaching and directing. He inspired hundreds of students, and enriched the careers of the many professional dancers he directed and choreographed for—most significantly, at the helms of the Charlotte Ballet and the Chautauqua Institution’s School of Dance. His mentees remember his infectious passion for art in all forms, and his devotion to fostering and nurturing the gifts he saw within them.

NYCB principal Isabella LaFreniere and former Charlotte Ballet and Joffrey Ballet dancer Anna Gerberich—both alumni of the Chautauqua summer program, who, like many other alums, have returned to teach and perform there year after year—said the environment of positivity that Bonnefoux and McBride cultivated at Chautauqua changed them profoundly. “I’ll never forget their beaming smiles of pride and joy when we were performing,” LaFreniere remembers. “They saw limitless potential in each dancer, and that brought out the best in us. They gave me newfound confidence.”

Gerberich went to Chautauqua at 15 thinking she would soon stop dancing, but Bonnefoux’s invitation to join him at Charlotte Ballet made the dance career she’d thought was impossible a reality. She stayed for a decade, until shortly before his retirement in 2017. “No one wanted to leave,” Gerberich says, remembering how sensitively and intuitively Bonnefoux connected with each dancer. “He was so good at coaching that you didn’t get overwhelmed or in a bad place mentally, but he was also improving you as an artist. He went about it differently with each person—he knew how best to reach each individual.”

Bonnefoux’s life was fueled by his passion for creating, supporting, and sharing the beauty of dance. “He was a great visionary,” sa McBride. “He made a difference everywhere he went—but he wouldn’t want to be remembered for that, because he was so humble.”

Bonnefoux’s own advice about what matters most in life, from a 2017 video made honoring his service as artistic director of Charlotte Ballet, perhaps best sums up his legacy. “It’s really about joy…. I find myself as passionate about life and dance now as I was when I was younger…. If you are interested to help yourself grow, if we can be present and look forward to the future instead of constantly looking to the past, that makes a different life.”