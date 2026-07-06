Calling all adult students! This summer, we’re hosting our first Pointe Live Classes & Conversations event created especially for adult dancers!

Our event will take place at Ballet Arts’ historic studios in New York City on Saturday, August 22, 2026. The day starts with an hour-long conditioning class. Dancers will then have ballet technique, followed by a repertoire session. (Teachers will be announced soon!) Afterwards, Pointe editor in chief Amy Brandt will lead a discussion with our guest teachers, followed by an audience Q&A.

This fun, half-day workshop is ideal for advanced-beginner, intermediate, and advanced students. Dancers also have the convenient option to sign up for individual classes. You won’t want to miss this opportunity; click here to register.

Pointe Live Classes & Conversations for Adults: NYC

Saturday, August 22, 2026

Ballet Arts Center for Dance: 130 W. 56th St., No. 6, New York, NY 10019

Registration: 2:45–3:10 pm

Class 1 (Conditioning; yoga mat recommended): 3:10-4:10 pm

Class 2 (Ballet Technique): 4:20–5:55 pm

Class 3 (Repertoire): 6:05–7:05 pm

Panel Discussion and Audience Q&A: 7:25–8:05 pm

Photos and Goodbyes: 8:05–8:30 pm

For group tickets, please contact Suzanne Crow.