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Pointe Live Classes & Conversations 2026 Is Heading to Philadelphia on July 12

June 11, 2026

Big news! This summer, we’re hosting our annual Pointe Live Classes & Conversations in Philadelphia for the first time.

Our event will take place at Philadelphia Ballet’s brand-new Center for Dance on Sunday, July 12, 2026. Dancers will have the opportunity to take two master classes led by Philadelphia Ballet rehearsal director and former New York City Ballet principal Charles Askegard and BalletX dancer Minori Sakita. (Classes will be divided by age and level.) Afterwards, Pointe editor in chief Amy Brandt will lead a discussion with our guest teachers, followed by an audience Q&A.

A side-by-side collage of two headshots. On the left is a black and white photo of a man in a dark turtleneck, facing directly towards the camera and smiling. On the right, a woman in a blue shirt looks over her left shoulder and looks at the camera.
From left: Charles Askegard. Photo by Vikki Sloviter, courtesy Askegard; Minori Sakita. Photo by Hiromi Platt, courtesy Sakita.

You won’t want to miss this opportunity; click here to register.

Pointe Live Classes & Conversations Philadelphia

Sunday, July 12, 2026

 Philadelphia Ballet Center for Dance    

323 N. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Schedule

Welcome/Check-In: 10:30 am

Class One: 11 am–12:30 pm

Class Two: 12:40–1:40 pm  

Panel Discussion and Audience Q&A: 2:05–2:45 pm

Photos and Goodbyes: 2:45 pm (Day ends at 3 pm)

For group tickets, please contact Suzanne Crow 

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