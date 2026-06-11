Big news! This summer, we’re hosting our annual Pointe Live Classes & Conversations in Philadelphia for the first time.

Our event will take place at Philadelphia Ballet’s brand-new Center for Dance on Sunday, July 12, 2026. Dancers will have the opportunity to take two master classes led by Philadelphia Ballet rehearsal director and former New York City Ballet principal Charles Askegard and BalletX dancer Minori Sakita. (Classes will be divided by age and level.) Afterwards, Pointe editor in chief Amy Brandt will lead a discussion with our guest teachers, followed by an audience Q&A.

From left: Charles Askegard. Photo by Vikki Sloviter, courtesy Askegard; Minori Sakita. Photo by Hiromi Platt, courtesy Sakita.

You won’t want to miss this opportunity; click here to register.

Pointe Live Classes & Conversations Philadelphia

Sunday, July 12, 2026

Philadelphia Ballet Center for Dance

323 N. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107



Schedule

Welcome/Check-In: 10:30 am

Class One: 11 am–12:30 pm

Class Two: 12:40–1:40 pm

Panel Discussion and Audience Q&A: 2:05–2:45 pm

Photos and Goodbyes: 2:45 pm (Day ends at 3 pm)

For group tickets, please contact Suzanne Crow