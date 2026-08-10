Brandon Ragland Solidifies His Vision at Dayton Ballet

Dayton Ballet, one of the oldest ballet companies in the U.S., is about to enter its 89th season. Shepherding the company since 2023 has been 41-year-old Brandon Ragland, in his first company leadership role. His vision for a diverse 21st-century ballet troupe has begun to take shape, with a mix of dancers and choreographers that are representative of today’s multifaceted and multicultural society.

Dayton Ballet artistic director Brandon Ragland. Photo by Shon Curtis, courtesy Dayton Ballet.

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Ragland earned a BS in dance (arts administration) from Butler University and then danced professionally with Alabama Ballet and Louisville Ballet. As a choreographer, he has created works for Dayton Ballet, Louisville Ballet, Alabama Ballet, Ballet Arkansas, and others.



Bolstered by the success of last season’s Rhythm of the City program—a unique collaboration between Dayton Ballet and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company that celebrated the city’s funk music legacy—Ragland enters his fourth season excited for what the company will present to Dayton audiences, and for the possibilities that lie ahead.

Pointe caught up with Ragland at the 2026 OhioDance Festival to talk about his first three years, his goals and expectations, and the upcoming 2026–27 performance season.

Being a first-time artistic director, was there a big learning curve?

Going straight from being a dancer to a leadership role like this, there was a huge learning curve. As dancers, our biggest focus is ourselves and our growth as artists. As an artistic director, my focus became much broader. How did I want the company’s artistic vision to evolve, and how could I help the company and its dancers to grow? Finding a way to balance my administrative, artistic, and community duties has also taken some getting used to.

How do you feel things have gone?

When I look back on the three previous seasons, I can see my vision for the company starting to come to life. I am seeing how the dancers and the repertory have grown on this journey. Now I am looking at what the next three to five years will look like.

The company and school are part of the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. What support does that umbrella organization and the other members provide you?

We provide each other with support in several ways, the largest being through collaboration. This past season our dancers performed in Dayton Opera’s Carmen. Not only did that give our dancers extra weeks of employment, but they also worked with a flamenco choreographer, learning a style of dance we don’t normally do. Having the Dayton Philharmonic as part of DPAA means we can offer live music for our Nutcracker and other story ballets, which would be a real financial challenge if we were a separate entity. In addition, DPAA’s administrative, financial, and marketing staff, along with the board of directors, aid and oversee us all.