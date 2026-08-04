San Francisco Ballet Returns to Jacob’s Pillow After 70 Years

This August, San Francisco Ballet makes a historic return to Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival for the first time since its East Coast debut there 70 years ago. In 1956, under the direction of Lew Christensen, SFB went to the Pillow with three programs featuring eight ballets by George Balanchine and Christensen himself. The performances were a tremendous success, and, amplified by international press coverage and critical acclaim, they helped propel SFB from regional significance to international renown.

Frances Chung and Harrison James in Stevenson’s Three Preludes. Photo by Lindsey Rallo, courtesy Jacob’s Pillow.

For this year’s dynamic return, SFB will present distinct programs at both the indoor Ted Shawn Theatre (August 5–9) and outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage (August 5–8). The programming reflects artistic director Tamara Rojo’s vision for the company in honoring classical works while also pushing the art form forward. “Those two commitments aren’t in tension for me; they’re two sides of the same coin,” Rojo tells Pointe over email.

In this spirit, the mixed program at the Ted Shawn Theatre includes Grosse Fuge, by Hans van Manen; Dust Duet, by Akram Khan; and William Forsythe’s Prologue and The Barre Project. The performances will also feature live accompaniment by the two-time Grammy Award–winning Albany Symphony for select works.

The outdoor performances place classical technique center stage, with works by Ben Stevenson, Hans van Manen, Liam Scarlett, and others. “This program also invites other dance traditions—some Argentinian tango from van Manen and modern influences from Isadora Duncan—and really emphasizes the expressiveness you can find in both classical and contemporary ballet,” Rojo says.

San Francisco Ballet in Hans Van Manen’s Grosse Fuge. Photo by Lindsey Rallo, courtesy Jacob’s Pillow.

“Our dancers don’t often have the opportunity to perform outdoors in nature, so I’m very excited to see them perform in such a gorgeous, grounding environment,” Rojo continues. “We are really thrilled to be re-introducing ourselves to the dance community in the Berkshires and to celebrate our unique shared history with one of the most influential presenters of international dance.”