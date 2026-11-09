Quickfire Questions With November/December Digital Cover Star Zoila Peña

To get to know Zoila Peña a little bit better, we asked her a series of quickfire questions. Read on to hear more about the Richmond Ballet dancer’s pre-performance routine, pointe shoe specifications, favorite musical artists, and more.

What’s your favorite ballet step?

Fondu.

What’s your least favorite part of class?

Maybe fast tendus? That’s not my favorite.

Do you have a favorite spot at barre?

I like to be [on the barres] along the side of the room, not the center of the studio.

Photo by Sarah Ferguson.

What are your pointe shoe specs?

Right now, I wear a Sansha F.R. Duval American, extra-strong shank, size 8M, U vamp.

Ballet slippers: leather or canvas?

Canvas.

What is your pre-performance routine?

I listen to music when I do my make-up to relax before the show—I don’t like to socialize or talk too much, because I want to stay focused. Then I call my family to thank them for their support and tell them that I look forward to performing for them soon. Talking to them always makes me emotional. Just minutes before the show, I touch the floor and thank God for his support, as well.

Coffee or tea?

Neither, but I like hot chocolate!

Photo by Sarah Ferguson.

What is your go-to snack?

Every day is different. Some days I want a piece of fruit, sometimes a protein bar. Other days I reach for dark chocolate. I also love Gatorade.

What are you watching right now?

I am watching “Friends.” I used to watch it in Spanish, but now I watch it in English to help me learn more vocabulary.

Photo by Sarah Ferguson.

Who are you listening to right now?

I love Adele and Bruno Mars. They also help me with my English pronunciation. And I love the Mexican group Camila. Their music is so romantic.

What are three words that best describe you?

I don’t know how to answer this one, so I asked my dad, Levi, what he would say about me. He said “resilient, loyal, and passionate.”