From Venezuela to Virginia: Zoila Peña Shines at Richmond Ballet

In her portrayal of Giselle last season, Richmond Ballet dancer Zoila Peña gave a master class in the imagery teachers use to inspire their students. She seemed to serve a delicate teacup on a perfectly turned-out heel; she carried her upper body as if wearing a glittering necklace, presented to the highest balcony in Act I’s every ballonné, hop on pointe, and mimed gesture.

By the time she donned Bathilde’s jeweled pendant later in the act, Peña had the audience entranced. Her love of dancing was evident: exuberant and sweetly gracious, but not without sacrifice, a truth mirrored in Peña’s life story. Originally from Venezuela, she started her career as a teenage first soloist at Ballet del Teatro Teresa Carreño (BTC), rising to principal before emigrating to the U.S. in 2024 in search of more economic security. She left behind her family and a homeland that has faced significant political strife and a devastating earthquake in the two short years since her departure.

Now, at 26, she’s a rising star at Richmond Ballet. As evidenced in her Giselle portrayal, and by her ability to seize every chance in front of her, Peña’s love of ballet—nurtured by deeply supportive mentors—is wholehearted and bigger than herself.

Peña in Giselle. Photo by Sarah Ferguson, courtesy Richmond Ballet.

A Small Rebellion

Peña was introduced to ballet at age 8 while watching her cousin take a summer class at Fundación Barijazz in Barinas, Venezuela. “When I was in that studio, it was like, ‘That is what I want,’ ” recalls Peña. When she asked if she could take up lessons, her mom wasn’t able to say yes. “It was just her; I never met my father,” Peña explains, “ and it was so difficult for her to pay.”

But Peña’s 11-year-old cousin had 50 bolivars and a rebellious idea. She asked her father, Peña’s uncle and godfather, for the remaining money to register Peña for classes that summer. She fibbed about Peña’s mother’s approval, lent her dancewear, and even completed the registration paperwork.

Peña laughs when she thinks of that first day, her unpracticed bun oblong “like a big carrot,” she says. While her aunt was displeased at the ruse, Peña’s mom was understanding. Still, she didn’t allow her to go back to class, knowing she couldn’t pay ongoing tuition.

Photo by Sarah Ferguson.