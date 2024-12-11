School of Carolina Ballet’s Pre-Professional Students Learn From Company Pros, in Class and on the Stage

Students in the School of Carolina Ballet’s highest division are poised to pull from the best of both worlds: The invite-only pre-professional division takes frequent classes with the company and occasionally joins them for rehearsals and performances. In the afternoons, many of the company members the students have danced alongside then return to the school as teachers, where they offer a wide range of classes, including pointe and variations, conditioning, contemporary, jazz, and hip hop.

“It makes it more tangible,” says Jan Burkhard, chair of faculty and a Carolina Ballet principal dancer herself. “This exposure to current professional dancers provides valuable perspective on the expectations of a professional dancer and is inspiring to our students.” The School of Carolina Ballet’s faculty also includes former professionals from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Miami City Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet, and Maurice Béjart’s Ballet of the 20th Century.

This opportunity for exposure is also true in the summer, when advanced students work with the company’s artistic director, Zalman Raffael, learning new and existing company repertoire. “It gives the students a taste of the company environment and approach,” Burkhard says.

The result is a program that creates dancers who are informed about the demands of professional life upon graduation. When it comes to this philosophy, Burkhard paraphrases revered ballerina Debra Austin, who is now a ballet master at Carolina Ballet and on the school’s faculty: “I teach all my students as if they’ll be professionals, so that they will have the choice when that time comes.”

Alumni from the School of Carolina Ballet go on to join companies, attend college, and more. Pre-professional students also receive priority consideration as Carolina Ballet company apprentices.

School of Carolina Ballet students. Photo by Joshua Dwight, courtesy Carolina Ballet.

Program size: The school has eight levels—three beginner, two intermediate, two advanced, and one pre-professional—with about 15 students per level.

Age range: 6–18

Performance opportunities: Dancers in advanced levels rehearse and perform with the company, and advanced students are given priority consideration to become company apprentices. The school also hosts an end-of-year showcase gala.

Tuition: $6,700 for advanced students, paid in monthly installments

Room/board: Day program. Some students complete academic work during the day from the School of Carolina Ballet, where they are provided with a quiet workspace.

Daily schedule: Advanced students take technique class in the mornings, sometimes alongside the company. Rehearsals follow throughout the day, along with pointe and variations, conditioning, contemporary, jazz, or hip-hop classes. Pre-professional students are often called to the theater on show weekends or after classes, as well. See more info on the school’s schedule here.

Additional opportunities: Advanced students work with Carolina Ballet’s artistic director, Zalman Raffael, rehearsing existing company repertoire or learning new work. Students are also able to schedule private coaching for audition videos and book studio space for filming and rehearsals. The school will also provide recommendation letters for students’ college or job applications.

Important dates: Registration for the current 2024–25 school year remains open; learn more here. January 4–25, 2025: summer intensive audition tour; June 23–July 26, 2025: summer intensive (two-, three-, and five-week options).