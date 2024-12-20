As English National Ballet debuts its new Nutcracker this month, the designs are taking center stage. Choreographed by artistic director Aaron S. Watkin and Arielle Smith in honor of ENB’s 75th anniversary, this production is a visual feast, with sets and costumes by Dick Bird that include elaborate wigs and makeup.

“We’ve set out with so many ambitions,” says Bird, whose main goal was to transform the theater and take the audience on a journey with Clara. Countless hours of effort, both artistically and logistically, went into getting everything just right for opening night.

Anna Nevzorova as the Ice Queen in English National Ballet’s Nutcracker by Aaron S. Watkin and Arielle Smith. Photo by Johan Persson, courtesy ENB.

When drawing up plans for the wigs and costumes, Bird wanted to refresh the idea of the second act. “The diverts were originally based on sweets and luxury goods like tea, coffee, and chocolate,” he says. “These were big things in those days; not everyone had access to them. Today, however, it no longer has the same sort of charmed appeal.”

Bird wanted to create a link between the first and second acts, with sweets and delicacies from around the world. (They are introduced in sweet form in Act I and reappear as dancers in Act II.) He features some that are familiar to the UK audience, like liquorice allsorts, and some that are unfamiliar, like sahlab (an Egyptian drink made with powdered orchid root, warm milk, and cinnamon) and tanghulu (Chinese candied hawthorn berries).