On October 29, World Ballet Day 2026 Celebrates the Art of Storytelling

World Ballet Day is back! The beloved 24-hour tradition, themed this year as “How Stories Are

Made,” will take place virtually on October 29. Throughout the day, participating dance

companies from across the globe will broadcast performances, interviews, rehearsals, and more

for free on their websites and social media.

WBD was founded in 2014 as a collaborative, round-the-world livestream featuring The Royal

Ballet, The Australian Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, the Bolshoi Ballet, and the National Ballet of

Canada. Other companies soon joined. In recent years, the event has shifted to become more

individualized, with participants hosting their own celebrations in their respective time zones.

As always, you can expect behind-the-scenes footage and interviews. For example, The Royal

Ballet will offer a glimpse into studio life, including a livestream of its daily company class and

rehearsals. In particular, the company will spotlight the role that coaches play in passing down

classical ballet stories and choreography to the next generation of dancers. Meanwhile, The

National Ballet of Canada will unveil a new filmed version of David Dawson’s On the Nature of

Daylight pas de deux. The company will also feature a sneak preview of Dawson’s new full-

length ballet, The Beginning of Forever, ahead of its world premiere in June.

Get ready to tune in on October 29, and check out the list of participating companies below. For

more information on when and where to tune in, visit WBD’s website.

Asia Pacific

The Australian Ballet

Ballet Indonesia Foundation

Bangkok City Ballet

Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan

The National Ballet of Japan

Royal New Zealand Ballet

Sydney Dance Company

Europe

Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo

Dutch National Ballet

Finnish National Ballet

Norwegian National Ballet

Paris Opéra Ballet

Polish National Ballet

The Royal Danish Ballet

Staatsballett Hannover

Stuttgart Ballet

Teatro alla Scala

Vienna State Ballet

United Kingdom

Acosta Dance Foundation

Birmingham Royal Ballet

English National Ballet

ISTD (Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing)

Northern Ballet

Royal Academy of Dance

The Royal Ballet

The Royal Ballet School

Africa

Cape Town City Ballet NPC

The Americas

Alonzo King LINES Ballet

American Ballet Theatre

Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico

Ballet Lubbock

BalletMet

Boston Ballet

Dance Theatre of Harlem

Les Grands Ballets

Nashville Ballet

The National Ballet of Canada

Orlando Ballet

Pacific Northwest Ballet

Sacramento Ballet

San Francisco Ballet

São Paulo Dance Company

Smuin Contemporary Ballet