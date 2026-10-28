On October 29, World Ballet Day 2026 Celebrates the Art of Storytelling
World Ballet Day is back! The beloved 24-hour tradition, themed this year as “How Stories Are
Made,” will take place virtually on October 29. Throughout the day, participating dance
companies from across the globe will broadcast performances, interviews, rehearsals, and more
for free on their websites and social media.
WBD was founded in 2014 as a collaborative, round-the-world livestream featuring The Royal
Ballet, The Australian Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, the Bolshoi Ballet, and the National Ballet of
Canada. Other companies soon joined. In recent years, the event has shifted to become more
individualized, with participants hosting their own celebrations in their respective time zones.
As always, you can expect behind-the-scenes footage and interviews. For example, The Royal
Ballet will offer a glimpse into studio life, including a livestream of its daily company class and
rehearsals. In particular, the company will spotlight the role that coaches play in passing down
classical ballet stories and choreography to the next generation of dancers. Meanwhile, The
National Ballet of Canada will unveil a new filmed version of David Dawson’s On the Nature of
Daylight pas de deux. The company will also feature a sneak preview of Dawson’s new full-
length ballet, The Beginning of Forever, ahead of its world premiere in June.
Get ready to tune in on October 29, and check out the list of participating companies below. For
more information on when and where to tune in, visit WBD’s website.
Asia Pacific
Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan
Europe
United Kingdom
ISTD (Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing)
Africa
The Americas
Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico