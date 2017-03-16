Your Weekend Plans: Catch Bolshoi Ballet at the Movies

On Sunday, March 19, Fathom Events will high-beam the Bolshoi Ballet to movie theaters around the world—and while we tend to associate the Bolshoi with 19th century classics, this time we’ll see their more versatile side. “A Contemporary Evening,” recorded from a performance earlier that day in Moscow, includes two ballets originally created on New York City Ballet: Jerome Robbins’ The Cage (about a female tribe of man-eating insects) and Alexei Ratmansky’s Russian Seasons. But it won’t be completely devoid of tutus—Harald Lander’s Etudes rounds out the program, with plenty of bravura.

This will be the first time the Bolshoi has tackled The Cage, staged by NYCB ballet master Jean-Pierre Frohlich. (He recently talked to the New York Times about the challenges of staging this hyper-stylized ballet on the Russian company.) But with Ekaterina Krysanova as the Novice, it’s bound to be a thrilling performance. She’s not the only major Bolshoi star featured – casting for the entire program is listed below. To find theaters and show times near you, go to fathomevents.com.

The Cage:

The Novice: Ekaterina Krysanova

The Queen: Yanina Parienko

First Intruder: Nikita Kapustin

Second Intruder: Alexander Vodopetov

Etudes:

Ballerina: Olga Smirnova

Principal Dancers: Semyon Chudin, Artem Ovcharenko

Russian Seasons:

Couple in Yellow/White: Yulia Stepanova, Vladislav Lantratov

Couple in Red: Ekaterina Krysanova, Denis Savin

Couple in Green: Anna Nikulina, Anton Savichev

Couple in Blue: Anna Okuneva, Dmitry Dorokhov

Couple in Violet: Victoria Litvinova, Artur Mkrtchyan

Couple in Claret Red: Victoria Yakushev, Mikhail Kochan

