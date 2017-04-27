Michaela DePrince Scores a Jockey Endorsement

We love it when ballet dancers also happen to be inspiring role models in the community, and Dutch National Ballet soloist Michaela DePrince certainly falls into that category. As of last night, her reach will be extending much further. She’s the newest face of Jockey’s “Show ‘Em What’s Underneath” campaign.

What exactly, you may ask, is she “showing”? Her message of hope, which is a huge part of her story. Before she became a household name, as one of the Youth America Grand Prix competitors featured in the documentary First Position, DePrince had overcome unthinkable challenges. Originally from the war-ravaged Sierra Leone, she lost her parents and became an orphan at a young age. When she was adopted, she moved to the United States and began a brand-new chapter. Her days were soon filled with her serious pursuit of ballet, a career that would have been impossible had she stayed in her home country.

At right: Michaela DePrince taught an abbreviated barre at last night’s Jockey launch party, and one young participant received some extra coaching.

Check out DePrince’s spotlight video with Jockey, featuring some gorgeous dance footage and more on her inspiring story.



