NYCB Dancers Show Off PUMA’s Spring/Summer Collection

Ballet-inspired clothing is nothing new, and the dance and fashion worlds have always been in conversation with each other. Think of how many prominent choreographers have enlisted fashion designers to create costumes for their work, or how ballet flats have become a wardrobe staple.

But lately, activewear brands are catching on too, with collaborations that emphasize the athleticism and strength of ballet dancers. There’s Misty Copeland‘s “I Will What I Want” campaign for Under Armour, the recent GapFit campaign featuring dancers like Calvin Royal III, Keenan Kampa and Mayara Pineiro, and, as of next week, a whole line of ballet-inspired sneakers and sportswear from PUMA, as part of their “Do You” campaign.

The collection is part of PUMA’s partnership with New York City Ballet, which began last summer. Called Swan Pack, it’s made up of mostly black and white pieces, including a sneaker with pointe shoe-esque ribbons and a black cape with feather embellishments.

While we’re excited about the clothes themselves, the best part of all is the campaign’s stunning photos, which feature NYCB corps dancers Lara Tong, Olivia Boisson, Mimi Staker, Unity Phelan and Rachel Hutsell wearing some of the new looks. And the “Do You” message, encouraging self-confidence and individuality, can’t be beat.

The collection launches on February 1, and will be available in stores and online.



For more news on all things ballet, don’t miss a single issue.