TBT: When Ballet Stars Were YAGP Competitors

It’s Youth America Grand Prix time again, and when the competition wraps up this week, we’ll meet some of tomorrow’s potential stars. YAGP has a track record of predicting some of ballet’s biggest names. Take a walk down memory lane with us and see for yourself.

Before Sarah Lane earned her soloist spot at American Ballet Theatre (and graced our June/July 2015 cover), she won the senior bronze medal at the 2002 YAGP. Here she is as a poised, expressive 17-year-old, performing a variation from Paquita.

Michaela DePrince first became a household name after the documentary First Position chronicled her journey at YAGP in 2010. The then-14-year-old ended up winning a scholarship to the JKO School. Now she’s developing her artistry at Dutch National Ballet, where she was recently promoted to soloist.

Before developing his “bad boy” reputation, Sergei Polunin was the Grand Prix winner in 2006—and you can see why in this variation, from his onstage charisma to his strong turns and seemingly-effortless jumps. These days, he’s exploring new avenues and defying expectations, and is slated to appear in two upcoming Hollywood films.

Melissa Hamilton won the Grand Prix in 2007, and joined The Royal Ballet that same year. After taking a leave of absence to stretch her boundaries at Dresden Semperoper Ballett for a year, she’s currently back at the Royal, where she’s a first soloist.

