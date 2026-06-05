Congratulations to the 2026 Helsinki IBC Winners!

After three rounds of performances, the 10th Helsinki International Ballet Competition concluded on Friday, June 5, with the announcement of the prizewinners at the Finnish National Opera and Ballet. From an initial field of 76 dancers representing 14 countries, 24 advanced to the final round held on June 3 and 4.

This year’s competition marked the first time participants competed without gender-specific categories. It also featured restructured age divisions, with a new Young Professionals category (19–21) and redefined Juniors (15–18) and Seniors (22–25) divisions. A livestream of the competition was available in the European Union on the Finnish streaming service Yle Areena.

The closing gala brought the competition to a celebratory end. Finalists shared the stage with guest artists Violetta Keller and Clark Eselgroth of the Bayerisches Staatsballett, and Yuka Masumoto, principal dancer with the Finnish National Ballet. Both Eselgroth and Masumoto are former prizewinners of the competition, with Masumoto receiving the highest honor, the Jane Erkko Grand Prix, in 2022.

Finnish National Ballet artistic director Javier Torres served as president of the jury. “It is a wonder seeing how the young participants add an edge of risk to their skills and artistry aiming to get the best out of their talents,” he said of the competition in a press release. “Being all former dancers, we, the members of the jury, understand the stress such tests mean and feel privileged and touched to see the effort and dedication of each competitor.”

Prizewinners are listed below. Congratulations to all who participated!

Jane Erkko Grand Prix winner Jaeseung Sun. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

Jane Erkko Grand Prix (€20,000)

Jaeseung Sung (South Korea)

Seniors

Doris Laine (First) Prize (€10,000)

Not awarded

Second Prize (€8,000)

Chun Hung Yan (China)

Third Prize (€6,000)

David Rathbun (USA) and Evelyn Robinson (USA)

Chun Hung Yan, second prize in the Seniors Division. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

Evelyn Robinson, third prize winner (tied) in the Seniors Division, and Ethan Slocomb. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

David Rathbun, third prize winner (tied) in the Seniors Division. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

Young Professionals

Doris Laine Prize (€9,000)

Kenshin Kimura (Japan)

Second Prize (€7,000)

Ayako Tsukada (Japan)

Third Prize (€5,000)

Yujeong Kang (South Korea)

Kenshin Kimura, winner of the Doris Laine Prize in the Young Professionals Division. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

Ayako Tsukada, second place winner in the Young Professionals division. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

Yujeong Kang, third prize in the Young Professionals division. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

Juniors

Doris Laine Prize (€5,000)

Mikaela Cameron (USA)

Second Prize (€4,000)

Lily Kiyama (Japan/USA)

Third Prize (€3,000)

Jiyoung In (South Korea) and Annie Webb (USA)

Mikaela Cameron, winner of the Doris Laine Prize in the Junior division. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

Lily Kiyama, second prize in the Junior division. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

Jiyoung In, one of two third place winners in the Junior division. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

Annie Webb, one of two third place winners in the Junior division. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

Choreography Awards

First Prize (€7,000)

Samuel Pereira, Portugal

Second Prize (€4,000)

Pinja Elonen, Finland

Third Prize (€2,000)

Julian Nicosia

Choreography first place winner Samuel Pereira. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

Pinja Elonen received the second place Choreography Award, as well as the Encouragement Award to a Promising Finnish Dancer. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

Anni Martinsén, winner of the Audience Favorite Award. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

Special Prizes

Audience Favorite Award (€1,000)

Anni Martinsén, Finland

Encouragement Award to a Promising Finnish Dancer (€1,000)

Pinja Elonen, Finland