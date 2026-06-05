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Congratulations to the 2026 Helsinki IBC Winners!

June 5, 2026

After three rounds of performances, the 10th Helsinki International Ballet Competition concluded on Friday, June 5, with the announcement of the prizewinners at the Finnish National Opera and Ballet. From an initial field of 76 dancers representing 14 countries, 24 advanced to the final round held on June 3 and 4. 

This year’s competition marked the first time participants competed without gender-specific categories. It also featured restructured age divisions, with a new Young Professionals category (19–21) and redefined Juniors (15–18) and Seniors (22–25) divisions. A livestream of the competition was available in the European Union on the Finnish streaming service Yle Areena

The closing gala brought the competition to a celebratory end. Finalists shared the stage with guest artists Violetta Keller and Clark Eselgroth of the Bayerisches Staatsballett, and Yuka Masumoto, principal dancer with the Finnish National Ballet. Both Eselgroth and Masumoto are former prizewinners of the competition, with Masumoto receiving the highest honor, the Jane Erkko Grand Prix, in 2022. 

Finnish National Ballet artistic director Javier Torres served as president of the jury. “It is a wonder seeing how the young participants add an edge of risk to their skills and artistry aiming to get the best out of their talents,” he said of the competition in a press release. “Being all former dancers, we, the members of the jury, understand the stress such tests mean and feel privileged and touched to see the effort and dedication of each competitor.”

Prizewinners are listed below. Congratulations to all who participated!

A male dancer jumps up, extending his right leg back and tucking his right leg underneath him. He wears a lack velvet tunic, white tights, and white ballet shoes. He looks over his left shoulder towards the audience.
Jane Erkko Grand Prix winner Jaeseung Sun. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

Jane Erkko Grand Prix (€20,000)

Jaeseung Sung (South Korea)

Seniors

Doris Laine (First) Prize (€10,000)

Not awarded

Second Prize (€8,000)

Chun Hung Yan (China)

Third Prize (€6,000)

David Rathbun (USA) and Evelyn Robinson (USA)

  • A young male dancer in a white tunic and white tights kneels on his right leg, facing the audience. He lifts his arms up slightly with a triumphant smile.
    Chun Hung Yan, second prize in the Seniors Division. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.
  • A male and female dancer perform a pas de deux onstage. The woman, wearing a black tutu, does a penché towards the audience, her arms pressed out to the side. Her partner, in a black tunic and lack tights, stands behind her and holds her by the waist.
    Evelyn Robinson, third prize winner (tied) in the Seniors Division, and Ethan Slocomb. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.
  • A male ballet dancer poses in a wide fourth position croisé devant with his front leg bent slightly. He places one hand on his hip and extends the other with bravura. He wears white tights and a white tunic with gold details.
    David Rathbun, third prize winner (tied) in the Seniors Division. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

Young Professionals

Doris Laine Prize (€9,000)

Kenshin Kimura (Japan)

Second Prize (€7,000)

Ayako Tsukada (Japan)

Third Prize (€5,000)

Yujeong Kang (South Korea)

  • A young male dancer in a white tunic and tights and white ballet slippers jumps up in fifth position with his arms out to the side.
    Kenshin Kimura, winner of the Doris Laine Prize in the Young Professionals Division. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.
  • Ayako Tsukada, second place winner in the Young Professionals division. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.
  • Yujeong Kang, third prize in the Young Professionals division. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

Juniors

Doris Laine Prize (€5,000)

Mikaela Cameron (USA)

Second Prize (€4,000)

Lily Kiyama (Japan/USA)

Third Prize (€3,000)

Jiyoung In (South Korea) and Annie Webb (USA)

  • A young ballerina in a white tutu with gold trim poses in tendu derrière. She faces stage right and twists her upper body slightly, with her curved right arm lifted and slightly behind her and her front arm curved low in front.
    Mikaela Cameron, winner of the Doris Laine Prize in the Junior division. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.
  • A young ballerina in a knee-length white tutu decorated with rosettes poses in tendu devant croisé. She extends her arms in front of her and crosses her wrists, smiling at the audience.
    Lily Kiyama, second prize in the Junior division. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.
  • A young ballerina in a black tutu and pointe shoes pliés in tendu with her right leg extended towards stage right. She leans forward slightly as she moves her right arm down and lifts her left arm up behind her.
    Jiyoung In, one of two third place winners in the Junior division. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.
  • A young teenage ballerina in a white tutu poses in sus-sous on pointe with her feet in croisé. She smiles and looks towards downstage right with her arms opening to the sides, palms up.
    Annie Webb, one of two third place winners in the Junior division. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

Choreography Awards 

First Prize (€7,000)

Samuel Pereira, Portugal

Second Prize (€4,000)

Pinja Elonen, Finland

Third Prize (€2,000)

Julian Nicosia 

  • A young male dancer in a white tank top and black pants lifts his right leg up 90 degrees to the side, flexing his foot. He leans to his left slightly, closing his eyes, with his arms outstretched with flexed wrists.
    Choreography first place winner Samuel Pereira. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.
  • A young teenage ballerina in an offwhite tutu with gold trim and sparkly tiara poses in sus-sous on pointe with her feet in croisé. She smiles and looks towards downstage right with her arms opening to the sides, palms up.
    Pinja Elonen received the second place Choreography Award, as well as the Encouragement Award to a Promising Finnish Dancer. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.
  • A young female dancers in a white, filmy dress,sits on the floor with her legs slightly tucked and extending to her left. She presses the floor with her right hand and reaches her left arm up, looking skyward.
    Anni Martinsén, winner of the Audience Favorite Award. Photo by Roosa Oksaharju, courtesy Helsinki IBC.

Special Prizes 

Audience Favorite Award (€1,000)

Anni Martinsén, Finland

Encouragement Award to a Promising Finnish Dancer (€1,000)

Pinja Elonen, Finland

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