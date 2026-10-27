Carolina Ballet’s Madeline Rogers Balances Grit and Grace

Madeline Rogers has flown through the ranks at Carolina Ballet, rising from corps member to principal dancer within four years. A native of Hershey, Pennsylvania, she trained at Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet and the School of American Ballet, where she won the Mae L. Wien Award for Outstanding Promise (a “meaningful milestone in my training,” she says). Below, Rogers—now in her second season as principal—talks about training with Marcia Dale Weary, her most challenging roles, her favorite post-show indulgence, and more.

What do you enjoy more, performing or working in the studio?

I love performing. I love when everything comes together onstage and everyone’s in the same headspace. I never feel more myself than when I’m onstage. It’s a very vulnerable space to be in.

Your artistic director, Zalman Raffael, is also a choreographer. When you first joined Carolina Ballet, was the fact that you would be creating a lot of new work attractive to you?

It was. I was training at School of American Ballet during the pandemic, and Carolina Ballet was offering online performances. Most were choreographed by Zali, and I loved them, so that was definitely appealing. He’s so fun to work with—he plays around with different things in the studio and is so musical.