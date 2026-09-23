Chantelle Pianetta’s Unconventional Path to Principal Dancer, Two Decades in the Making

After performing Sugar Plum last year, I listened as my director at Golden State Ballet, Raul Salamanca, came onstage to praise a dancer in the company—something he’d never done before. I wondered who he was talking about. Eventually, I realized it was me. I couldn’t believe it: I was being promoted to principal dancer. The 19-year-old me that had left ballet behind would never have imagined I’d be here.

From Promising to Struggling

In 2002, I danced George Balanchine’s Tarantella at my home studio, Contra Costa Ballet Centre, and I fell in love with the fast tempo and demanding technique.

I left home for School of American Ballet that year, at age 14, and soon danced in the corps of Serenade with other students in a special performance with New York City Ballet. I felt like I’d made it to where I wanted to be.

In my second year, I danced featured roles in SAB’s annual Workshop Performances and teachers were highly encouraging of me, saying that I had a strong chance of getting into NYCB the next year.

Pianetta in Raul Salamanca’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Photo by Sam Zauscher, courtesy Golden State Ballet.

Reaching the most advanced level, I gave everything, dancing two leading roles in Workshop. I thought it was my time—but the company only took men and two tall women that season.

The disappointment derailed me in a way I hadn’t expected. I had been hyperfocused on this goal for so long, and now I didn’t know whether I could trust my own hard work or even the feedback from my teachers.

I was 17, a year younger than most in the class, so I decided to return for another year in the advanced level and try again. But I didn’t have the same fight in me. I wasn’t invited into the company that fall when more apprentices were taken, and auditions didn’t bring any other offers.