At Charlotte Ballet, summer intensives are a preview of what it’s like to dance professionally at the North Carolina–based company—or at any of the many companies where the program’s alumni have landed.

No one knows that better than Karsen Gresham, who spent three summers at Charlotte Ballet intensives and is now in her third season with the company. “I remember how full and fast-paced the days were during the intensive, which prepared me for life as a professional dancer,” she says. “We would move from ballet class to completely different styles of dance—that is something I experience almost every day now.”

As a company member, Gresham has danced works by choreographers as diverse as Alejandro Cerrudo, Ohad Naharin, and George Balanchine. Charlotte Ballet summer intensives helped her feel prepared to tackle a range of repertoire: Intensive students follow a varied schedule that includes pointe, pas de deux, variations, modern, jazz, contemporary ballet, and musical theater—plus works from the Charlotte Ballet repertoire.

Though the intensive gives dancers a chance to explore new ways of moving, it is classically rooted at heart. “Ballet serves as the foundation for so much of what is required of us as professional dancers,” Gresham says. “Having that foundation gives you something to rely on, no matter what style or challenge you encounter.”

Students also get to work with esteemed choreographers and faculty from around the world. For Gresham, one of these choreographers was Dwight Rhoden. She says she applies the lesson she learned from him, “being both precise and powerful,” every day in her career as a pro. “He would also bring in company artists to demonstrate, which was incredibly inspiring,” she says.

Attending the intensive can be a stepping stone toward a future at Charlotte Ballet: The Charlotte Ballet Academy uses the intensive to evaluate dancers for acceptance into the year-round pre-professional program.

The intensive “is a great fit for dancers who are curious, motivated, and excited to keep learning,” says Gresham. “You don’t have to walk into every class knowing exactly what you’re doing—you just must be willing to try, listen, and challenge yourself.”

Charlotte Ballet’s Summer Intensive

Program size: 104 dancers

Age range: 11–22

Performance opportunities: Summer repertory performances on July 24

Tuition: $3,085 for Session A; $2,870 for Session B

Room/board: $4,030 for Session A; $3,765 for Session B (subject to change)

Daily schedule: Monday–Friday: 9:15 am–4:30 pm; Saturday: 9:15 am–12:30 pm

Additional opportunities: Weekend activities available for both dormitory and non-dormitory students

Alumni: Currently dancing professionally at companies including Charlotte Ballet I and II, Grand Rapids Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, Nashville Ballet, National Ballet of Canada, and Richmond Ballet

Important dates in 2027: National audition tour and video audition submissions accepted: January 3–February 7. Session A (5 weeks): June 21–July 24; Session B (for Levels 1 and 2 only; 4 weeks): June 28–July 24

To learn more about the Charlotte Ballet Summer Intensive, visit here.