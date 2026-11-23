Many ballet programs boast impressive faculty, but The Nutmeg Ballet Conservatory takes expertise to a new level. From international performers to dedicated educators, the artists who teach Conservatory students bring worlds of experience into the studio. “Our goal is to develop well-rounded dancers who possess not only strong technique, but also artistry, curiosity, musicality, creativity, and an appreciation for the rich traditions of classical ballet,” says artistic director Victoria Mazzarelli.

Mazzarelli knows firsthand what that journey can look like. A Nutmeg-trained dancer, she performed internationally with Basel Ballet, Frankfurt Ballet, and Zurich Ballet, spending 20 years working with renowned choreographers throughout Europe. Her work with William Forsythe at Frankfurt Ballet profoundly influenced her dancing—an influence she brings into her teaching. Since becoming artistic director in 2011, Mazzarelli has carried those professional experiences, along with the values of Nutmeg founder Sharon Dante, into the training of the next generation.

That connection between classical training and artistic development is also brought by Tim Melady, audition director of the Conservatory’s national audition tour. Beginning his training at Nutmeg, Melady went on to graduate from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. His professional career took him to Miami City Ballet, Ballet du Nord in France, and Hartford Ballet, as well as more than 40 countries with MOMIX, where he learned contemporary techniques. Melady has implemented similar styles in the Nutmeg Professional Training Program curriculum.

For Joan Kunsch, co-director of the national audition tour, that exploration extends well beyond the dance studio. Now in her fourth decade on the Nutmeg faculty, Kunsch previously served as ballet mistress for MOMIX and Ballet Mississippi, with various choreography credits. An accomplished poet, author, musician, and visual artist, she brings her creative disciplines into the classroom, creating thoughtful instruction.

Rounding out this wealth of experience is faculty member Denise Warner Limoli, who spent a decade as a featured dancer with American Ballet Theatre. Limoli is also a professor emerita at Skidmore College, a published author, lecturer, and museum curator. Particularly passionate about the history of classical ballet, she helps students understand the traditions behind what they are dancing.

With guidance from this faculty, every dancer finds their path at Nutmeg Ballet. “We want our students to understand where this art form comes from, experience where it can take them, and feel inspired to contribute to its future,” says Mazzarelli.

Scene from Napoli, Spring Performance Series. Photo by Luke Haughwout, courtesy Nutmeg.

Professional Year-Round Program

Program size: 40 dancers

Age range: 13–20

Performance opportunities: The Nutcracker, Spring Performance Series, Graduation Performance Series, and various in-school and local community events throughout the year.

Tuition: $4,700 (day students); $8,200 (residential students).

Room/board: $24,200, including academics.

Daily schedule: 20 hours of academics and 28.5 hours of dance training per week. Classes include the classical academic program, ballet technique, pointe, repertoire, men’s work, partnering, modern, and character class.

Additional opportunities: Professional summer programs.

Alumni: Cheryl Madeux-Abbott (American Ballet Theatre), Leigh Anne Albrechta (Louisville Ballet), Kouadio Davis (Dance Theatre of Harlem), Lukas Figliozzi (Central New York Ballet), Nicholas Gray (Louisville Ballet), Barry Hughson (Complexions), Andris Kundzins (San Francisco Ballet), Rachel Kundzins (Oklahoma City Ballet), Phoebe Magna (Ballet Memphis), Thel Moore (Laguna Dance Theatre), Simone Muhammad (Cincinnati Ballet), Amy Potter (Ballet West), Jack Sprance (Philadelphia Ballet), Kate Sutter (Syren Modern Dance), Ben Youngstone (Oregon Ballet Theatre).

Important dates: The most recent audition dates here.

To learn more about Nutmeg Ballet’s Professional Year-Round Program, visit here.