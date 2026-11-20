For Raymond Rodriguez, dean of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School, summer intensives are about more than refining technique; they’re an opportunity to build the habits that sustain a dancer’s growth long after the program ends. “Learning to apply a correction independently is just as important as making progress during a particular class,” he says.

The Intensive Summer Program welcomes dancers ages 12–23 for an immersive training experience. Alongside ballet technique, pointe, variations, and repertoire, the curriculum includes partnering, contemporary, and modern dance. Students train with PBT School instructors and visiting guest teachers who bring diverse professional perspectives to the classroom. With five-week, three-week, and two-week enrollment options, students can choose a schedule that best supports their summer training goals.

For advanced dancers ages 16 and older, the Company Experience offers a closer look at professional ballet life. Beyond technique classes, participants go through a casting process and rehearse classical and contemporary repertoire, as well as new work created specifically for them. The experience culminates in a performance, allowing dancers to put their training into practice in an environment modeled on life in a professional company. Dancers can add the Company Experience to the beginning or end of the Intensive Summer Program.

Younger students ages 10–14 who are ready for a more focused summer training experience can attend the Youth Summer Intensive. Classes include ballet technique, repertoire, variations, and pointework, as well as jazz, modern dance, and conditioning. This introduces the structure of intensive training in a way that supports younger dancers’ development.

Looking beyond summer, PBT has a new Professional Training Division for advanced high school students and recent graduates that creates a clearer bridge between pre-professional study and a professional ballet career. Dancers train six days a week in ballet technique, pointe, variations, and pas de deux, as well as contemporary, modern, and character dance. Through all of its programs, PBT School is “committed to the whole dancer,” Rodriguez says. “Dancers leave with stronger technique, greater artistic confidence, and a clearer understanding of how to work effectively.”

Jakobe Geddes (current Collage Dance Collective artist) at the Company Experience 2024. Photo by Aviana Adams, courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School’s Intensive Summer Program

Program size: 150

Age range: 12–23

Performance opportunities: Student Choreography Performance

Tuition: $3,150 (5 weeks); $2,100 (3 weeks); $1,575 (2 weeks)

Room/board: Provided in partnership with Chatham University; meal plan included. $3,850 (5 weeks); $2,350 (3 weeks); $1,600 (2 weeks). Prices reflect 2026 rates; 2027 rates will be available in 2027.

Daily schedule: Classes are held 6 days per week, Monday–Saturday. There are 4 or 5 classes a day, with approximately 30 hours of instruction per week.

Alumni: Many summer intensive students have continued their training in PBT School’s year-round programs. Several have gone on to become professional dancers, some currently with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre company.

Important dates in 2027: June 28–July 31 (5 weeks); June 28–July 17 (3 weeks); or July 19–31 (2 weeks)

Additional opportunities in 2027: Company Experience: June 14–25 or July 19–30; Youth Summer Intensive: June 28–July 23 (4 weeks), June 28–July 9 (Session 1), or July 12–23 (Session 2)

To learn more about Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s summer programs, visit here.

Graduate students performing in Durante Verzola’s Symphonie Concertante A Playful Repartee. Photo by Aviana Adams, courtesy Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.



