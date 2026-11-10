Discover Your Potential With School of Philadelphia Ballet’s Summer Programs

School of Philadelphia Ballet’s (SPB) summer programs inspire young dancers to envision their futures in dance. “Our philosophy is to develop dancers who have a strong classical foundation while also being versatile, intelligent, expressive, and prepared for today’s professional dance world,” says Davit Karapetyan, director of School of Philadelphia Ballet. When dancers complete the intensive, whether they return to their home studios or continue training at SPB, the goal is to help each discover their potential and the unique path their artistry can take.

The five-week Summer Intensive Program offers the most comprehensive experience, with a rigorous schedule built around classical ballet technique. Classes include ballet technique, pointe, variations, partnering, contemporary, character, flamenco, body conditioning, dance history, and music classes. Dancers who commit to all five weeks perform in the culminating showcase. A two-week option offers a concentrated version of the experience, offering high-level training and exposure to the school’s philosophy.

The Summer Intensive Program also serves as a pathway to the School of Philadelphia Ballet’s year-round pre-professional training programs, Philadelphia Ballet II (PBII), and the professional company. Many alumni have gone on to successful professional careers, performing not only with Philadelphia Ballet but also with leading ballet companies across the United States and around the world. Within Philadelphia Ballet, alumni perform at every level, including Principal Dancers, Soloists, Demi-Soloists, Corps de Ballet members, and Apprentices. Currently, ten dancers are in PBII, seven of whom came directly from School of Philadelphia Ballet, reflecting strong training, a commitment to developing young artists, and opportunities for continued growth and professional advancement.

For students looking to focus on a particular area of their training, one-week intensives offer opportunities to hone in on that specific area. The Pas de Deux Intensive focuses on classical partnering while coaching classical repertoire. The Company Experience Intensive gives dancers a glimpse into professional company life through rehearsals for a showcase. The Classical Variations Intensive offers focused coaching on classical solos. And the Contemporary Intensive provides exposure to contemporary movement and choreography, helping dancers adapt to different movement styles.

This year, Philadelphia Ballet opened its new five-story Center for Dance. With a health and wellness annex, the world-class building reflects the school’s commitment to supporting dancers as whole people. Resources include GYROTONIC®, Pilates equipment, and a dedicated physical therapy space. “This is not something separate from ballet training—it is part of ballet training,” Karapetyan says. “If we expect young dancers to train at a very high level, we also have a responsibility to educate them about how to understand, maintain, and protect their bodies.”

School of Philadelphia Ballet’s Summer Intensive Programs

Program size: Approximately 500 students.

Age range: 11–24

Performance opportunities: Culminating performance for five-week intensive students; showings or demonstrations for one-week intensives.

Tuition: See tuition information here.

Room/board: Summer Residence Program with supervision, organized activities, and transportation support. Learn more here.

Daily schedule: Runs Monday–Saturday, with 28–30 hours of instruction per week.

Alumni: Sydney Dolan, Ashton Roxander, Lucia Erickson, and Jacqueline Callahan.

Additional opportunities: Students may be considered for the year-round Pre-Professional Program, Trainee Program, or Philadelphia Ballet II.

Important dates 2027: Five-week Summer Intensive Program: June 20–July 24; Two-week Summer Intensive Program: June 20–July 3; Video auditions: on a rolling basis until May 1; Live auditions: January 9–February 28.

To learn more about Philadelphia Ballet’s summer programs, visit here.