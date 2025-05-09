Why Chun Wai Chan Sees Onstage Mistakes as a Fun Challenge

New York City Ballet principal Chun Wai Chan loves to give back, whether it’s onstage or when giving tips and exercises on his popular YouTube channel. The former Houston Ballet principal, who grew up training in the Vaganova method in his native China, never expected to land at NYCB in 2021. Here, he talks about his Balanchine learning curve, his favorite role, and the beauty of making mistakes.

How did you initially get started in ballet, and what about it resonated with you?

I started in kindergarten, going to dance class with my sisters while my parents were busy with the family business. Eventually, in discovering ballet to be one of the hardest art forms, it channeled my competitive side. I’m kind of addicted because of how difficult ballet is.

As a finalist for Prix de Lausanne, you received nine offers from a variety of schools and companies. What motivated you to choose Houston Ballet?

I was amazed watching some other finalists who were students there—I wanted to learn what they had been learning. I also saw the movie Mao’s Last Dancer, about former Houston Ballet principal Li Cunxin. I related so much and wanted to be like him. I wanted to go where he had been and breathe the air that he had been breathing.

What inspired your move from Houston Ballet to New York City Ballet?

I was introduced to NYCB through working with its resident choreographer, Justin Peck. Houston Ballet had previously done his Year of the Rabbit, and Justin came back to do a new work, Reflections. I was involved in the creation process, and he was very open during it, asking us, “What do you want to do here?” I was either a little brave or really naïve and answered him. One of my good friends told me, “Why are you saying so much?!” I replied that if he asks me, I’m going to answer! Justin liked that, apparently. I encourage people to be free and just answer the choreographers when they ask questions.

Chan in Balanchine’s Apollo. Photo by Erin Baiano, courtesy NYCB.

What do you enjoy more: performing or being in the studio?

I love the show. I love how present I am onstage, even though it’s not perfect. All the mistakes become part of the choreography—with every mistake, I think: What am I going to do with it? How am I going to make it seem like it was not a mistake? It’s really fun.